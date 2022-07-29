Swanton Chamber of Commerce's 12th Annual Car Show
When: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Swanton Village Green
Details: See the “Favorite 50” show with plaques awarded to the favorite 50 cars judged. Also enjoy a bake sale and book sale by the Swanton Public Library
Lovin’ Lattes Pop-Up
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Details: Pop in for an iced latte, hot latte, matcha, cocoa or baked goodies from Lovin’ Lattes during the Swanton Car Show.
30th Annual Jig in the Valley
When: noon-8 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: 53 School St., East Fairfield
Details: Enjoy eight hours of music, food, pie, kids activities and wood-fired pizza. Enter a big and get door prizes. Music will include Dale and Darcy, The Joe Moore Band, The Missisquoi River Band, Nobby Reed, Carol Ann Jones, SHAKE and numerous configurations of musician friends from near and far. Admission is $10 per person or $25 per family. All proceeds benefit the Fairfield Community Center.
Highgate Summer Sounds Concert
When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Highgate Arena
Details: The Summer Sounds tradition continues at the Highgate Arena. This Sunday features music from Troy Millette and the Fire Below as well as food, bouncy castles and drinks from 14th Star Brewing.
Looking Ahead:
Swanton Arts Council Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1
Where: Swanton Public Library
National Night Out
When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Bicycle Maintenance Workshop
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2
Where: Bootlegger Bikes, 82 N. Main St., St. Albans
St. Albans Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
The show schedule:
July 27: Mad Mojo
Aug. 3: Jesse Agan Band
Aug. 10: Sister Speak
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Franklin County Field Days
When: Aug. 4-7
Where: Highgate Fairgrounds
