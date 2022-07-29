The 9th Annual Swanton Car Show included the original owners of this beautiful 1955 Ford Sunliner; Stanley & Judy Contois, were married with this car in 1959. In 1975 Stanley sold it to a good friend under the stipulation that if he ever sold it Stanley would have 1st dibs to buy it. Stanley’s friend passed on in 2014 and unknown to the couple their son Dave Contois purchased the car as a birthday gift for his Dad’s 80th birthday and at a family gathering gave them the keys to their old car. The emotion from that day is in the hearts of all that were there.