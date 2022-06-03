Vermont Dairy Festival
When: Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5
Where: Various locations in Enosburg
Details: Check out the scholarship pageant, 10K Milk Run, parade, milking contests, vendors and more during this annual celebration of all things dairy. Visit vermontdairyfestival.com for the full schedule of events.
Teen Night
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3
Where: J.M.M.Y Center, Georgia
Details: Open to kids in grades 7-12. Enjoy a dinner of tacos. Anyone who doesn’t come with a phone or leaves it at the door will receive a full size candy bar.
St. Albans Bay 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: St. Albans Bay
Details: $20 to register a vehicle and free for the public to view. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. and proceeds go to restoring the Stone House. There will be food, music and market vendors at this family-friendly event.
Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: Franklin County State Airport
Details: Head to the airport for a day of fun activities and delicious food for all ages. Food trucks include Mo's Backyard BBQ, Glory Burger, Taco Truck All Stars and Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Take a helicopter ride and enter a raffle.
Looking Ahead:
NCSS Autism Walk
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Vineyard Artisan Market
When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5
Where: Isle La Motte Vineyard, Isle La Motte
Lasagna Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 2337 Route 78
Steven Tendo Talk
When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
