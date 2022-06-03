Dairy Festival parade 2019

The Vermont Dairy Festival Pageant winners in the 2019 festival parade.

Vermont Dairy Festival

When: Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5

Where: Various locations in Enosburg

Details: Check out the scholarship pageant, 10K Milk Run, parade, milking contests, vendors and more during this annual celebration of all things dairy. Visit vermontdairyfestival.com for the full schedule of events.  

Teen Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 3

Where: J.M.M.Y Center, Georgia

Details: Open to kids in grades 7-12. Enjoy a dinner of tacos. Anyone who doesn’t come with a phone or leaves it at the door will receive a full size candy bar.

St. Albans Bay 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: St. Albans Bay

Details: $20 to register a vehicle and free for the public to view. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. and proceeds go to restoring the Stone House. There will be food, music and market vendors at this family-friendly event.

Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Where: Franklin County State Airport 

Details: Head to the airport for a day of fun activities and delicious food for all ages. Food trucks include Mo's Backyard BBQ, Glory Burger, Taco Truck All Stars and Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Take a helicopter ride and enter a raffle. 

Looking Ahead:

NCSS Autism Walk

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

 

Vineyard Artisan Market

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Where: Isle La Motte Vineyard, Isle La Motte

 

Lasagna Dinner

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 2337 Route 78 

 

Steven Tendo Talk

When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

 

