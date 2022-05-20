Swanton Community Yard Sale
When: Saturday, May 21
Where: Village Green, Swanton
Details: Come and browse used goods from Swanton residents, there will be a limited amount of plots of land for households to sell their goods on which will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
Northwest Vermont Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: The second farmers market of the summer will feature a variety of vendors. The farmers market is scheduled for every Saturday until Oct. 29.
Meeting House on the Green Music Series
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School St., East Fairfield
Details: Contra dance band Atlantic Crossing kicks off the series with their tunes from the British Isles.Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Dinner fare and desserts will be available for sale, or BYO. In the event of rain, the concert will move indoors. All attendees should be fully vaccinated and masked. $10 suggested donation.
Chicken BBQ Drive-thru
When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 22
Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford
Details: Come and get a chicken barbecue meal in the All Saints parking lot. No reservations required. First come, first served.
Looking Ahead:
Enosburgh Historical Society Meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23
Where: Enosburg Emergency Services, Ensoburg
Details: The Enosburgh Historical Society will host a meeting which will be followed by a short program by Barb Hayes on the Plouff Brothers and the Opera House based on an interview by Janice Geraw. For more info, contact Cindy Weed 933-2545 or email enosburghhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
Highgate: Reaching New Heights
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24
Where: Highgate Elementary School
Details: Participate in the third and final forum hosted by the Vermont Council on Rural Development. Discuss the future of Highgate and join action committees and task forces.
Swanton Village Fire Department Fundraiser
When: 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Swanton Village Park
Details: Join Swanton Village firefighters following the Memorial Day parade for a barbecue fundraiser for Josh's House. Josh's House is a nonprofit retreat and wellness center for military service members and veterans. Event will go while supplies last.
St. Albans Bay 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: St. Albans Bay, Vermont
Details: $20 to register a vehicle and free for the public to view. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m. and proceeds go to restoring the Stone House. There will be food, music and market vendors at this family-friendly event.
