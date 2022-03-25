Theater

Hemond’s Sugar Shack Open House

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: Hemond’s Sugar Shack, Richford

Details: Bring the family and enjoy a free pancake breakfast with all the fixings: bacon, maple sausage, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy and biscuits, fried bread dough and more. All served with Hemond’s very own maple syrup. 

Comedy for a Cause

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon

Details: Support the Sheldon 8th grade class of 2022 with a comedy show and silent auction.

Rusty DeeWees Show

When: 6:45-10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where: St. Alban’s Museum, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy live comedy and music from a beloved entertainer whose persona “The Logger” is known all across the hills and valleys of Vermont. Buy tickets ahead of time from the museum’s website. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction before the show.

Takeout Ham Dinner

When: Noon, Sunday, March 27

Where: Ascension Church, Georgia

Details: Pick up a homemade ham dinner with maple desserts. Call 802-524-3330 to reserve a meal. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $40 per family. 

Looking Ahead:

Highgate: Reaching New Heights

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29

Where: Highgate Elementary School and Sports Arena

Barn Owl Game Night

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 1

Where: Barn Owl Bistro and Goods, Berkshire

Vinyl Record Day Celebration

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Run/Walk for Jim

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you