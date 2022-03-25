Hemond’s Sugar Shack Open House
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: Hemond’s Sugar Shack, Richford
Details: Bring the family and enjoy a free pancake breakfast with all the fixings: bacon, maple sausage, eggs, home fries, sausage gravy and biscuits, fried bread dough and more. All served with Hemond’s very own maple syrup.
Comedy for a Cause
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon
Details: Support the Sheldon 8th grade class of 2022 with a comedy show and silent auction.
Rusty DeeWees Show
When: 6:45-10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where: St. Alban’s Museum, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy live comedy and music from a beloved entertainer whose persona “The Logger” is known all across the hills and valleys of Vermont. Buy tickets ahead of time from the museum’s website. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction before the show.
Takeout Ham Dinner
When: Noon, Sunday, March 27
Where: Ascension Church, Georgia
Details: Pick up a homemade ham dinner with maple desserts. Call 802-524-3330 to reserve a meal. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $40 per family.
Looking Ahead:
Highgate: Reaching New Heights
When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29
Where: Highgate Elementary School and Sports Arena
Barn Owl Game Night
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 1
Where: Barn Owl Bistro and Goods, Berkshire
Vinyl Record Day Celebration
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Run/Walk for Jim
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans
