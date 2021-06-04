Here are four things that you can do this weekend in Franklin County.
1. Community Appreciation Day: The reopening of the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum and the Vermont Indigenous Heritage Center
When: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday, June 5
Description: To thank supporters and the community for sticking with us during the difficult past year, we are pleased to welcome you to our reopening Open House. We will host artisans and historical demonstrators outside the Ethan Allen House showing lifestyles and trades of 18th Century Vermont. In Neg8ni Aln8baakik, the recreated Abenaki Village, our partners in the Vermont Indigenous Heritage Center will be gathering for a celebration of Abenaki culture. Inside the Museum, you will be able to see the three new exhibits built by the VIHC, as well as the new displays in the EAHM Tavern! At 12p.m. an Official opening and welcoming ceremony will take place. No Admission, but donations are appreciated.
https://ethanallenhomestead.org/
2. St. Albans Bay Car & Motorcycle Show
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday
Description: Join us for the third annual St.Albans Bay car and motorcycle show! Registration begins at 8am, open to public at 11. Fee is $20 per car or motorcycle, all proceeds to go rebuilding the Stone house at the bay park. Food, music, and crafts available during public hours. Judging and prizes will take place at 3 p.m.
3. River Tree Explore with Mr. K
When: Saturday, 10 am - 11 pm
Description: A beginner’s look at tree identification using bark, twig/branch configuration, shape and location. Playground Park, Richford. Whether you are new to the outdoors and nature or just love being in the woods, this will give you some of the tools to make future explorations more rewarding. For further information: Phone: 802-848-3313; Email: arvinabrown@gmail.com
4. Women Business Owners Network Spring Conference
When: 8:30 am- 4:30 pm, Monday
Description: WBON’s Spring Conference is here, and it is sure to help you and your business to build back better, no matter what comes next for rural small businesses. The day is packed with inspiring tales and practical tools, combined with the priceless opportunity to connect with other small business owners, aspiring owners, suppliers, impact investors, policy leaders, and more. Come for the day, meet someone new, be inspired, and leave with actionable nuggets to advance your business.
