Lasagna Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 2337 Route 78
Details: Reserve a take-out dinner of lasagna with toss salad, green beans, dinner roll and cheesecake for $8 per person or $5 for those under age 12. Call 802-868-4921 and leave a message with how many dinners you’d like and approximate time.
Beg, Steal or Borrow
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 E. School St., East Fairfield
Details: Listen to some chill bluegrass for free at the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield. Food is available to buy but participants can also bring their own. The show is outdoors so bring a blanket or lawn chair, if it rains the concert will happen indoor where masks are required. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person that will go toward the continuing of the restoration projects at the Meeting House. For more information visit www.meetinghouseonthegreen.org/2022-concerts.
Steven Tendo Talk
When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Details: Steven Tendo, a Ugandan pastor now living in Vermont, will share his story of defending human rights, being held in the U.S. detention and deportation system and seeking freedom. Pastor Steven will also share his new vision for ELOI Ministries, the youth focused ministry he created in Uganda. This is a free event.
Aphasia Choir
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12
Where: Milton Outdoor Performance Center, 31 Park Place
Details: Aphasia is a language disorder typically caused by stroke or traumatic brain injury. Individuals with aphasia find it easier to sing than speak. Come enjoy this inspiring musical event and learn more. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
Future Events:
Vermont Sharpshooters at Gettysburg Presentation
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15
Where: Pratt Hall, 2044 N. Main St., Montgomery
Clue Performance
When: Thursday, June 16- Saturday, June 18, doors open at 7:15 p.m. for cocktail hour, show starts at 8 p.m. all three days.
Where: North Hero Community Hall
12th Annual Bike for the Lake
When: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Knight Point State Park, North Hero
11 Bravo Label Release
When: noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: St. Albans Bay Park, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.