Meeting House on the Green concert (copy)

Community members gather at the Meeting House in 2020 for a summer concert. 

Lasagna Dinner

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 2337 Route 78 

Details: Reserve a take-out dinner of lasagna with toss salad, green beans, dinner roll and cheesecake for $8 per person or  $5 for those under age 12. Call 802-868-4921 and leave a message with how many dinners you’d like and approximate time. 

Beg, Steal or Borrow

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 E. School St., East Fairfield

Details: Listen to some chill bluegrass for free at the Meeting House on the Green in East Fairfield. Food is available to buy but participants can also bring their own. The show is outdoors so bring a blanket or lawn chair, if it rains the concert will happen indoor where masks are required. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person that will go toward the continuing of the restoration projects at the Meeting House. For more information visit www.meetinghouseonthegreen.org/2022-concerts.

Steven Tendo Talk

When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Details: Steven Tendo, a Ugandan pastor now living in Vermont, will share his story of defending human rights, being held in the U.S. detention and deportation system and seeking freedom. Pastor Steven will also share his new vision for ELOI Ministries, the youth focused ministry he created in Uganda. This is a free event. 

Aphasia Choir

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: Milton Outdoor Performance Center, 31 Park Place 

Details: Aphasia is a language disorder typically caused by stroke or traumatic brain injury. Individuals with aphasia find it easier to sing than speak. Come enjoy this inspiring musical event and learn more. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Future Events:

Vermont Sharpshooters at Gettysburg Presentation

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15

Where: Pratt Hall, 2044 N. Main St., Montgomery

Clue Performance

When: Thursday, June 16- Saturday, June 18, doors open at 7:15 p.m. for cocktail hour, show starts at 8 p.m. all three days.

Where: North Hero Community Hall

12th Annual Bike for the Lake

When: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Knight Point State Park, North Hero 

11 Bravo Label Release 

When: noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: St. Albans Bay Park, St. Albans

 

