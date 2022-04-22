Blue ribbon weekend: 53rd Annual Maple Festival comes to St. Albans

Northwestern Medical Center and RiseVT embrace healthy lifestyles as they pedal their manually-powered float down the parade route. (George Ouellette, www.GeorgeOuellettePhotography.com)

Vermont Maple Festival

When: Friday, April 22-Sunday, April 24

Where: Downtown St. Albans

Details: Events begin at noon on Friday the opening ceremonies, followed by entertainment on the Main Street stage, children’s entertainment in the park, maple concessions and food vendors.

Leader Evaporator Open House

When: 9 a.m. Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23

Where: 49 Jonergin Drive, Swanton

Details: Workshops and live demonstrations about almost every aspect of sugarmaking. Led by Leader dealers, as well UVM and Cornell experts.

Turkey Dinner

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger St., St. Albans

Details: Takeout turkey and sides for $12 per plate. To get tickets call 802-524-6616 or visit the senior center.

Lamoille County Players Auditions

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23-Sunday, 24

Where: Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St.

Details: Audition for the Lamoille County Players’ Christmas in July themed summer musical “ELF – THE MUSICAL.”  The show is based on the beloved 2003 Warner Brothers movie. Performance dates are in late July. 

Looking Ahead:

Spring Poetry Reading

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27

Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’Ack Recreation Area

Spring Plant Swap

When: 9 a.m -5 p.m. Saturday, April 30 

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton 

Takeout Maple Supper

When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia

Spaghetti Benefit Dinner

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday April 30 

Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon

 

