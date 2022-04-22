Vermont Maple Festival
When: Friday, April 22-Sunday, April 24
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Details: Events begin at noon on Friday the opening ceremonies, followed by entertainment on the Main Street stage, children’s entertainment in the park, maple concessions and food vendors.
Leader Evaporator Open House
When: 9 a.m. Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23
Where: 49 Jonergin Drive, Swanton
Details: Workshops and live demonstrations about almost every aspect of sugarmaking. Led by Leader dealers, as well UVM and Cornell experts.
Turkey Dinner
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger St., St. Albans
Details: Takeout turkey and sides for $12 per plate. To get tickets call 802-524-6616 or visit the senior center.
Lamoille County Players Auditions
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23-Sunday, 24
Where: Hyde Park Opera House, 85 Main St.
Details: Audition for the Lamoille County Players’ Christmas in July themed summer musical “ELF – THE MUSICAL.” The show is based on the beloved 2003 Warner Brothers movie. Performance dates are in late July.
Looking Ahead:
Spring Poetry Reading
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27
Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Spring Plant Swap
When: 9 a.m -5 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Takeout Maple Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia
Spaghetti Benefit Dinner
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday April 30
Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon
