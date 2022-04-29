"Soul Work" exhibition at Montgomery Center for the Arts

The photographed nature mandalas on display are a combination of those made by artist Crissie Kovacs in Roanoke, Virginia and Montgomery, Vermont.

 Bridget Higdon

Cornhole Tournament

When: 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 29 

Where: Highgate Sports Arena

Details: Drop in every Friday for a fun cornhole game open to all skill levels. Four rounds of swap, double elimination. Cost is $5.

“Soul Work” Exhibit

When: noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts

Details: Montgomery artist Crissie Kovacs shares a body of work that fuses art and nature through photography and other mediums. “Soul Work” presents a collection of healing nature mandalas. Donations are accepted.

Spring Plant Swap

When: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, April 30 

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton 

Details: Bring a plant and take a plant. All varieties of healthy houseplants are welcome.

New plants will also be available for sale as well as sunflower seeds.

Takeout Maple Supper

When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia

Details: Pick up a meal of ham, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and biscuits baked in maple syrup. Call (802) 893-4413 to reserve. $15 for adults and $5 children ages 4-12. 

Walk/Run for Jim 5K

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1 

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Looking Ahead:

Catholic Daughters of America Rummage Sale

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6,7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: St. Mary’s Parish, 246 Lake St., St. Albans

Vendor Fair

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Fairfax Rummage Sale

When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St., Fairfax

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you