Cornhole Tournament
When: 6:15 p.m. Friday, April 29
Where: Highgate Sports Arena
Details: Drop in every Friday for a fun cornhole game open to all skill levels. Four rounds of swap, double elimination. Cost is $5.
“Soul Work” Exhibit
When: noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
Details: Montgomery artist Crissie Kovacs shares a body of work that fuses art and nature through photography and other mediums. “Soul Work” presents a collection of healing nature mandalas. Donations are accepted.
Spring Plant Swap
When: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Details: Bring a plant and take a plant. All varieties of healthy houseplants are welcome.
New plants will also be available for sale as well as sunflower seeds.
Takeout Maple Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia
Details: Pick up a meal of ham, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw and biscuits baked in maple syrup. Call (802) 893-4413 to reserve. $15 for adults and $5 children ages 4-12.
Walk/Run for Jim 5K
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Looking Ahead:
Catholic Daughters of America Rummage Sale
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6,7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: St. Mary’s Parish, 246 Lake St., St. Albans
Vendor Fair
When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Fairfax Rummage Sale
When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St., Fairfax
