Attendees of a recent car show in the St. Albans Bay Park stop to admire vehicles parked below the park’s historic stone house.

Highgate Village Lawn Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Little White Church Green, Highgate Springs

Details: The lawn sale will benefit the upkeep and restoration of the little white church. Attendees can check out the many vendors of vintage and new items.

Fairfax Cornhole League

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Fairfax Community Park and Recreation Path, Fairfax

Details: Every Friday until Sept. 2  join the Fairfax Adult Cornholl League for games of doubles. Registration is $25 per team. The league will be hosted on the fields off the Recreation Path across from the Gazebo.

Cigarette Butt Litter Cleanup

When: 9-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13

Where: Georgia Industrial Park near the Med Associates’ Gazebo, 166 Industrial Park Road

Details: Clean up cigarette butts together with the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition. The group is looking for volunteers of all ages and abilities. Gloves and bags will be provided.

The Klassic Car Show

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: DJ Deana Paquette will be spinning tunes during the event which is also happening during the Northwestern Farmers Market. St. Albans City Fire Department will be having a barbecue from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. with a $5 lunch box special. Register your car for twenty dollars to help the St. Albans City Fire Association.

Looking Ahead:

VT Ripsower Class

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19

Where: Doe’s Leap Farm, 1703 VT Route 108 South, East Fairfield

Details: Learn how to use the VT Ripsower, a combined subsoiler, seeder and liquid biostimulant injector, for improved yield, livestock performance, soil formation, pollinator care and total infiltration farming. The event will include a presentation, discussion, field work and soil investigations. Registration is required. Those interested are being asked to contact Lauren Weston, FCNRCD at info@franklincountyNRCD.org, or call 802-528-4176. 

The St. Albans Summer Concert Series:

When: 5:30 every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

The show schedule:

July 6: Rushmore

July 13: Still Kickin'

July 20: incaHOOTS

July 27: Mad Mojo

August 3: Jesse Agan Band

August 10: Sister Speak

August 17: Citizens Concert Band (7pm)

August 24: Cozy

August 31: Mal Maiz

Nativity Parish Flea Market

When:  8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 23

Where:  Nativity Parish Center Hall, 65 Canada St., Swanton

Details: Flea Market and Baked Goods Sale. All proceeds to benefit the restoration of the St. Anne stained glass window at Nativity Church. All are welcome to join.

Mango Jam

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Where: 53 School Street, East Fairfield

Details: The band will play Zydeco and Reggae, among other styles. Suggested donation is $10 to help restore the meeting house. Light dinner fare will be sold but participants can bring their own food and should bring their own chair or blanket. If the show moves inside due to rain, the audience will be required to wear a mask.

