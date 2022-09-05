Blood drive (copy)

Help your community by donating blood today.

Bone Builders

When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday, Sept. 5

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Build bones for healthy aging with this interactive strength building program at the library.

Swanton Arts Council Meeting

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Monthly meeting of the Swanton Arts Council. All art lovers, artists, creatives and crafters are invited. For more information, contact Judy Paxman at jpaxman@swantonartscouncil.org.

Blood Drive

When: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Give blood to help save lives. Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

Enosburg Zumba

When: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8

Where: Enosbugh Ambulance Service, Enosburg

Details: A class for all fitness levels so be sure to bring a water bottle. $6 per class or get a  punch card for $30 for six classes or $75 for 15 classes.

Looking Ahead:

Lucky Ducky Days Fundraiser

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Bakersfield Fire Department

Organ Recital

When: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans 

Sourdough 101

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 

Where: Heart and Soil Farm, Fairfield

 

