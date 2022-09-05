Bone Builders
When: 11 a.m.-noon Monday, Sept. 5
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Build bones for healthy aging with this interactive strength building program at the library.
Swanton Arts Council Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Monthly meeting of the Swanton Arts Council. All art lovers, artists, creatives and crafters are invited. For more information, contact Judy Paxman at jpaxman@swantonartscouncil.org.
Blood Drive
When: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Give blood to help save lives. Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Enosburg Zumba
When: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8
Where: Enosbugh Ambulance Service, Enosburg
Details: A class for all fitness levels so be sure to bring a water bottle. $6 per class or get a punch card for $30 for six classes or $75 for 15 classes.
Looking Ahead:
Lucky Ducky Days Fundraiser
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Bakersfield Fire Department
Organ Recital
When: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Sourdough 101
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: Heart and Soil Farm, Fairfield
