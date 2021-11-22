holiday gift present stock

This Week:

Blood Drive

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: Donate your blood to the Red Cross and make a difference in your community.

Thanksgiving Eve 

When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Shake the Trio will be performing and craft beer will be served at this event with no cover charge.

Book Release Celebration

When: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

Details: Celebrate the release of the latest book in the “Outlander” series with shortbread, music and more.

Karaoke

When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Take to the stage yourself or listen to others during this weekly karaoke event at the Depot. 

Looking Ahead:

Tree Lighting and Fireworks

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

VFW Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28

Where: 353 Lake Street, St. Albans

Santa’s Workshop-Festival of Trees

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: St. Albans Museum

Free Holiday Movie

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1

Where: Welden Theater, St. Albans

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you