This Week:
Blood Drive
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Donate your blood to the Red Cross and make a difference in your community.
Thanksgiving Eve
When: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Shake the Trio will be performing and craft beer will be served at this event with no cover charge.
Book Release Celebration
When: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate the release of the latest book in the “Outlander” series with shortbread, music and more.
Karaoke
When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Take to the stage yourself or listen to others during this weekly karaoke event at the Depot.
Looking Ahead:
Tree Lighting and Fireworks
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
VFW Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
Where: 353 Lake Street, St. Albans
Santa’s Workshop-Festival of Trees
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: St. Albans Museum
Free Holiday Movie
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1
Where: Welden Theater, St. Albans
