Franklin County Caring Communities Annual Meeting 

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20

Where: Saint Albans Museum Bliss Room

Details: Listen to a panel discussion and how to support youth and young adults as we emerge from an international pandemic. Jonathan Billings, interim CEO of Northwestern Medical Center will serve as moderator. Lite hors d’oeuvres will be served. 

Julia Parent Music

When: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21

Where: Mill River Brewing & Smokehouse, St. Albans

Details: Singer-songwriter Julia Parent, a senior at BFA-St. Albans, will perform a set of original songs and covers. Reservations are recommended. 

Kids Kitchen-Apples, Apples, Apples Galore

When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett Street, Swanton

Details: This workshop will provide a structured kitchen environment for kids grades 1-6. Lessons on nutrition, kitchen safety and cooking will be provided by an experienced chef and each workshop will cost $10 per child. Register online at Swanton Recreation’s website.

Zen with a Pen

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton

Details: Explore creative doodling with Judy Paxman to help let the weeks stress melt away. Pre-registration is required by calling (802)868-2559 or emailing faith.dubois@abenakination.com. This event is brought to the community for free by the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi and the VT Dept. Of Health.

Looking Ahead:

Child Car Seat Inspection Event

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, 2996 VT Route 78, Highgate

Saint Albans Museum Disc Golf Tournament

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation, St. Albans

Zara Bode’s Li’l Big Band

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: The Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield

Chicken Pie Supper

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Richford United Methodist Church, 86 River St., Richford

2nd Annual Outdoor Market & Fall Gathering

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: The Soule House, 123 North Road, Fairfield

 

