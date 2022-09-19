Franklin County Caring Communities Annual Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20
Where: Saint Albans Museum Bliss Room
Details: Listen to a panel discussion and how to support youth and young adults as we emerge from an international pandemic. Jonathan Billings, interim CEO of Northwestern Medical Center will serve as moderator. Lite hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Julia Parent Music
When: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21
Where: Mill River Brewing & Smokehouse, St. Albans
Details: Singer-songwriter Julia Parent, a senior at BFA-St. Albans, will perform a set of original songs and covers. Reservations are recommended.
Kids Kitchen-Apples, Apples, Apples Galore
When: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: Swanton Recreation, 16 Jewett Street, Swanton
Details: This workshop will provide a structured kitchen environment for kids grades 1-6. Lessons on nutrition, kitchen safety and cooking will be provided by an experienced chef and each workshop will cost $10 per child. Register online at Swanton Recreation’s website.
Zen with a Pen
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23
Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st Street, Swanton
Details: Explore creative doodling with Judy Paxman to help let the weeks stress melt away. Pre-registration is required by calling (802)868-2559 or emailing faith.dubois@abenakination.com. This event is brought to the community for free by the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi and the VT Dept. Of Health.
Looking Ahead:
Child Car Seat Inspection Event
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Highgate Volunteer Fire Department, 2996 VT Route 78, Highgate
Saint Albans Museum Disc Golf Tournament
When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation, St. Albans
Zara Bode’s Li’l Big Band
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: The Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
Chicken Pie Supper
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
Where: Richford United Methodist Church, 86 River St., Richford
2nd Annual Outdoor Market & Fall Gathering
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: The Soule House, 123 North Road, Fairfield
