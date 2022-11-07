Veterans and Community Job Fair
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 8
Where: American Legion Post 42, 108 Depot St., Enosburgh
Details: Veterans get early access in the first hour before the general public. There will be Flu and COVID-19 booster shots available.
Do the Work: A Book Club for Understanding White Supremacy
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
Where: Saint Pauls United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Details: November’s book is How to be a Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. Participants should come with an open mind and a readiness to do the work of learning antiracism. Bring a mask for this mask optional meeting in case COVID-19 cases are spiking in the area.
Classic Movie Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Ln, St. Albans City
Details: Popcorn and beverages are included in this movie featuring Betty Davis and Ronald Reagan. There will also be a newsreel and cartoon. Arrive before 6 p.m. for this after hours event.
Ski, Ride and Sports Sale
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main St., Jeffersonville
Details: The proceeds of this sale will benefit the Jeffersonville Area Rotary’s Winter Wellness program and other Rotary activities.
Looking Ahead:
Christmas Bake Sale and Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia
Holiday Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: The Opera House at Enosburg Falls
3rd Annual Craft and Bake Sale
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Bakersfield Historical Society Building, 80 E Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield
Book Reading and Signing
When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
