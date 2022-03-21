Trivia Tuesday
When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 22
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Every Tuesday this month test your trivia knowledge for the chance to win 14th star swag or a brewery tour with the 14th Star team.
Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 23
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Details: Donate blood to the Red Cross to help people in need by registering online at RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS or call 1-800-733-2767.
Music and Movement Play Group
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Children 4 and under can play and meet new friends while their parents can make new connections with other parents.
Writers Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23
Where:14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Bring a pen and paper and write for 30 minutes after receiving a prompt.
Then, anyone comfortable sharing their work after the 30 minute period can share.
Looking Ahead:
Fairy Tale STEM Camp
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Barn Quilt Class
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Run/Walk for Jim
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans
