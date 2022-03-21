stage stock

Trivia Tuesday

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 22

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Every Tuesday this month test your trivia knowledge for the chance to win 14th star swag or a brewery tour with the 14th Star team.

Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 23

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Details: Donate blood to the Red Cross to help people in need by registering online at RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS or call 1-800-733-2767.

Music and Movement Play Group

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Children 4 and under can play and meet new friends while their parents can make new connections with other parents.

Writers Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23

Where:14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Bring a pen and paper and write for 30 minutes after receiving a prompt.

Then, anyone comfortable sharing their work after the 30 minute period can share.

Looking Ahead:

Fairy Tale STEM Camp

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 25

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Barn Quilt Class

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 25

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Run/Walk for Jim

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you