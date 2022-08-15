St. Albans Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.
The show schedule:
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Paint & Clip & Sip
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18
Where: Heart & Soil Farm, Fairfield
Details: Walk the beautiful gardens while you cut flowers and create your own unique bouquet. Painting will be led by local artist Meagan Van Woert of Paint & Sip VT. There will be a complimentary wine tasting paired with charcuterie from Scout & Cellar. Tickets are $45 per person.Call 802-393-0709 to reserve with cash, check or card or Venmo @heartandsoilfarmvt.
Montgomery Summer Concert Series
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18
Where: Montgomery Rec Center
Details: Zuko and the Gang will perform. Bring a chair or blanket. Vendors will be on site for food and drink.
Richford United Methodist Church Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, August 20
Where: Richford Farmers' Market, Main Street, Richford
Details: The Bake Sale will help support the painting of the church. For information call 802-848-3618
Looking Ahead:
Bird Watching Raffle
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Tyler Place Pontoon Boat, Missisquoi Bay
Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Fund Fundraiser
When: 10:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
“Just Send It” 5K Trail Run
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Fairfax Summer Mash-up
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.