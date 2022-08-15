guitar concert stock

St. Albans Summer Concert Series

When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.

The show schedule:

Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)

Aug. 24: Cozy

Aug. 31: Mal Maiz

Paint & Clip & Sip

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Heart & Soil Farm, Fairfield

Details: Walk the beautiful gardens while you cut flowers and create your own unique bouquet. Painting will be led by local artist Meagan Van Woert of Paint & Sip VT. There will be a complimentary wine tasting paired with charcuterie from Scout & Cellar.  Tickets are $45 per person.Call 802-393-0709 to reserve with cash, check or card or Venmo @heartandsoilfarmvt.

Montgomery Summer Concert Series

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Montgomery Rec Center

Details: Zuko and the Gang will perform. Bring a chair or blanket. Vendors will be on site for food and drink.

Richford United Methodist Church Bake Sale

When:  9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, August 20

Where: Richford Farmers' Market, Main Street, Richford

Details: The Bake Sale will help support the painting of the church. For information call 802-848-3618

Looking Ahead:

Bird Watching Raffle

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Tyler Place Pontoon Boat, Missisquoi Bay

Lucas James Williams Memorial Youth Fund Fundraiser

When: 10:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield

“Just Send It” 5K Trail Run

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area 

Fairfax Summer Mash-up

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Where: Fairfax Recreation Park. 

 

