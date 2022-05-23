Enosburgh Historical Society Meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 23
Where: Enosburg Emergency Services
Details: The Enosburgh Historical Society will host a meeting which will be followed by a short program by Barb Hayes on the Plouff Brothers and the Opera House based on an interview by Janice Geraw. For more info, contact Cindy Weed 933-2545 or email enosburghhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
Highgate: Reaching New Heights
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24
Where: Highgate Elementary School
Details: Participate in the third and final forum hosted by the Vermont Council on Rural Development. Discuss the future of Highgate and join action committees and task forces.
Richford Jr. Sr. High School Retirement Party
When: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25
Where: Richford Country Club
Details: Please join RJSHS in celebrating the careers of long-time music teacher Peter Matthews and guidance secretary Jane Lariviere. The public is welcome to stop by the Richford Country Club on Wednesday beginning at 3:30 p.m. If you cannot make it, cards may be sent c/o RJSHS, 1 Corliss Hts. Richford,VT 05476.
20th Farewell Reunion Concert
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 27
Where: Grace Church, 215 Pleasant St., Sheldon
Details: The 20th Farewell Reunion will feature Corner House, Oliver Scanlon and Pete Sutherland, and the Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission. Proceeds benefit the Tom Sustic Fund, which supports families with children with life-threatening/life-altering conditions including hospitalization and transplantation. Food will be available at 5:30 p.m., prepared by Fritay’Kay Stephanie's Caribbean BBQ. Cost is $15 a plate with chicken, $10 vegetarian. Please reserve by the Wednesday prior at 802-326-4603 or SummerMusicatGrace@gmail.com. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Mask are recommended outdoors and expected inside the church.
Looking Ahead:
Swanton Village Fire Department Fundraiser
When: 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 30
Where: Swanton Village Park
St. Albans Bay 4th Annual Car and Motorcycle Show
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: St. Albans Bay, Vermont
Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4
Where: Franklin County State Airport
NCSS Autism Walk
When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
