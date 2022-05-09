Swanton Public Library

The Swanton Public Library entrance on First Street.

 Messenger File Photo

Terrific Tuesdays-Senior Meet Up

When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10

Where: Swanton Public Library, 1 1st St, Swanton

Details: Chat with other local seniors and make friends while drinking some tea or coffee. Come every week to meet new people if you desire.

Blues Jam with Nobby Reed

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Details: On the second Wendesday of each month listen to the blues while enjoying craft beer and warm food.

Sourdough for Beginners

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 

Where: Heart & Soil Farm, 778 Hill Road, Fairfield

Details: Designed for people who are brand-new to sourdough, this class includes a full demonstration on the bread making process and starter care, with sourdough snacks provided. Leave with your dough and a sample of starter. Pre-pay $35 via Venmo @heartandsoilfarmvt to hold your spot.

Weekly Playgroup 

When: 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 12

Where: J.M.M.Y. Center, 1486 Stone Bridge Road, Georgia

Details: Every Thursday bring a snack and have your kids enjoy a craft, story time and open play. Pop in when it fits your schedule and meet new parent friends.

Looking Ahead:

Pork Roast Supper

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13

Where: Carolyn's Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vermont Route 78 

Murder in the Vermont Woods

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13 

Where: Saint Albans Museum Bliss Room, St. Albans

Franklin County Mountain Bike Day

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 14 

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, Bootlegger Bikes and 14th Star Brewing Company

Green Mountain Folklore Society (GMFS) meeting

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: 80 East Bakersfield Road, Bakersfield

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

