This Week:
Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Details: The American Red Cross urgently needs donations. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS to schedule an appointment.
Full Moon Snowshoe
When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15
Where: Silver Lake Road and Blake Road, Georgia
Details: Snowshoe to Silver Lake with the Georgia Vermont Conservation Commission and receive warm beverages and treats at the end.
St. Albans Writer’s Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Bring a pen and paper or electronic screen and write for 30 minutes after receiving a prompt. Those comfortable can share their work in a supportive environment.
Zumba
When: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17
Where: Swanton Methodist Church Thrift Shop, Swanton
Details: This event happens every Monday night at the Church Hall. The cost is $6 per class or get a punch card for $30 to attend 6 classes.
Future Events:
PTCO Meeting-Georgia
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School, Georgia
Duct Tape Derby
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Village/Town Informational Meeting-Swanton
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22
Where: 120 1st Street, Swanton (Remote)
Paint on Slate Social
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
