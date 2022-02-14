reading book stock

This Week:

Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Details: The American Red Cross urgently needs donations. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS to schedule an appointment. 

Full Moon Snowshoe

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15

Where: Silver Lake Road and Blake Road, Georgia

Details: Snowshoe to Silver Lake with the Georgia Vermont Conservation Commission and receive warm beverages and treats at the end.

St. Albans Writer’s Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Bring a pen and paper or electronic screen and write for 30 minutes after receiving a prompt. Those comfortable can share their work in a supportive environment.

Zumba

When: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17

Where: Swanton Methodist Church Thrift Shop, Swanton

Details: This event happens every Monday night at the Church Hall. The cost is $6 per class or get a punch card for $30 to attend 6 classes.

Future Events:

PTCO Meeting-Georgia

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15

Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School, Georgia

Duct Tape Derby

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Village/Town Informational Meeting-Swanton

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22

Where: 120 1st Street, Swanton (Remote)

Paint on Slate Social

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

