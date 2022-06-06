St. Albans Writing Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Those comfortable sharing their work after the 30 minute writing period can do so in a supportive environment.
St. Albans Bay Farmers Market
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9
Where: St. Albans Bay, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy a evening of music and shopping with local food and craft vendors.
Sheldon Historical Museum Opening
When: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9
Where: 200 Bridge St., Sheldon
Details: Open hours include 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays 10 to 1 and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Over the past two years members completed many tasks including an addition with a lift. Visitors will be amazed at the progress and the quality of historic displays and artifacts recently acquired. Stop by and see for yourself.
Lasagna Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 2337 Route 78
Details: Reserve a take-out dinner of lasagna with toss salad, green beans, dinner roll and cheesecake for $8 per person or $5 for those under age 12. Call 802-868-4921 and leave a message with how many dinners you’d like and approximate time.
Future Events:
Beg, Steal or Borrow
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 E. School St., East Fairfield
Steven Tendo Talk
When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Vermont Sharpshooters at Gettysburg Presentation
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15
Where: Pratt Hall, 2044 N. Main St., Montgomery
Clue Performance
When: Thursday, June 16- Saturday, June 18, doors open at 7:15 p.m. for cocktail hour, show starts at 8 p.m. all three days.
Where: North Hero Community Hall
Details: The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host and mayhem follows.
