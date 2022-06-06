reading book stock

St. Albans Writing Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Those comfortable sharing their work after the 30 minute writing period can do so in a supportive environment.

St. Albans Bay Farmers Market

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9

Where: St. Albans Bay, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy a evening of music and shopping with local food and craft vendors. 

Sheldon Historical Museum Opening

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9

Where: 200 Bridge St., Sheldon

Details: Open hours include 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays 10 to 1 and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Over the past two years members completed many tasks including an addition with a lift.  Visitors will be amazed at the progress and the quality of historic displays and artifacts recently acquired.  Stop by and see for yourself.

Lasagna Dinner

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 2337 Route 78 

Details: Reserve a take-out dinner of lasagna with toss salad, green beans, dinner roll and cheesecake for $8 per person or  $5 for those under age 12. Call 802-868-4921 and leave a message with how many dinners you’d like and approximate time.

Future Events:

Beg, Steal or Borrow

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11

Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 E. School St., East Fairfield

Steven Tendo Talk

When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

 

Vermont Sharpshooters at Gettysburg Presentation

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15

Where: Pratt Hall, 2044 N. Main St., Montgomery

 

Clue Performance

When: Thursday, June 16- Saturday, June 18, doors open at 7:15 p.m. for cocktail hour, show starts at 8 p.m. all three days.

Where: North Hero Community Hall

Details: The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host and mayhem follows.

