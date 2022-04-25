Art supplies stock

Community Art Show

When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26

Where: Bent Northrop Community Library, Fairfield

Details: Community members, including 3rd and 4th graders from Fairfield Cener School, will be showing off their artwork on what the word home and having a inclusive community means to them. Light refreshments will be served.

Spring Poetry Reading

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27

Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’Ack Recreation Area

Details: The St. Albans Writers Club is hosting a few Vermont-based poets in honor of National Poetry Month. Listen to poets Alison Prine and Stephen Cramer share some of their work and then share your own. 

Enosburg Zumba 

When: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28

Where: Enobsurgh Ambulance Service, 89 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg

Details: $6 per class or $30 for a punch card of six classes. Bring a water bottle and enter through the front entrance while parking opposite the ambulances. Hosted by Jan Sweet.

Paint and Tea with Victoria

When: 6 p.m. Friday, April 29

Where: Enosburgh Public Library

Details: All ages are welcome but there is limited space so reservations are required. Call 802-933-2328 or email enosburghlibrary@gmail.com or private message the library on Facebook.

Looking Ahead:

Spring Plant Swap

When: 9 a.m -5 p.m. Saturday, April 30 

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton 

Takeout Maple Supper

When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia

Spaghetti Benefit Dinner

When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday April 30 

Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon

Hawaiian Party

When: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, April 30 

Where: Mokah’s Restaurant & Pub, Richford

 

