Community Art Show
When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26
Where: Bent Northrop Community Library, Fairfield
Details: Community members, including 3rd and 4th graders from Fairfield Cener School, will be showing off their artwork on what the word home and having a inclusive community means to them. Light refreshments will be served.
Spring Poetry Reading
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27
Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Details: The St. Albans Writers Club is hosting a few Vermont-based poets in honor of National Poetry Month. Listen to poets Alison Prine and Stephen Cramer share some of their work and then share your own.
Enosburg Zumba
When: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28
Where: Enobsurgh Ambulance Service, 89 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg
Details: $6 per class or $30 for a punch card of six classes. Bring a water bottle and enter through the front entrance while parking opposite the ambulances. Hosted by Jan Sweet.
Paint and Tea with Victoria
When: 6 p.m. Friday, April 29
Where: Enosburgh Public Library
Details: All ages are welcome but there is limited space so reservations are required. Call 802-933-2328 or email enosburghlibrary@gmail.com or private message the library on Facebook.
Looking Ahead:
Spring Plant Swap
When: 9 a.m -5 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Takeout Maple Supper
When: 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church, Georgia
Spaghetti Benefit Dinner
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday April 30
Where: The Abbey Pub & Restaurant, Sheldon
Hawaiian Party
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, April 30
Where: Mokah’s Restaurant & Pub, Richford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.