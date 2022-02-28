This Week:
Town Meeting Take Out Supper
When: 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1
Where: Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Details: This supper features a stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, coleslaw and a dinner roll. Chocolate cake or cherry pie will be offered for dessert. Reserve your meal online for $12 at the church's website and pick it up on Town Meeting Day.
Knotty Hookers Crochet Group
When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Practice your craft during this weekly meetup for all skill levels.
St. Albans Writer’s Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Write for 30 minutes after getting a prompt and share your work if you feel comfortable in a supportive environment.
Celebrating Vermont’s 231st Anniversary
When: 3 p.m. Friday, March 4
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Vermont was admitted as the 14th state in the union on March 4, 1791. Celebrate at 14th Star to mark the occasion.
Looking Ahead:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Back to the 80’s-Drag Show
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Emma Strong Benefit Dinner
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg Falls
Ryan Hanson
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
