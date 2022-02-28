reading book stock

This Week:

Town Meeting Take Out Supper

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1

Where: Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans

Details: This supper features a stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce, coleslaw and a dinner roll. Chocolate cake or cherry pie will be offered for dessert. Reserve your meal online for $12 at the church's website and pick it up on Town Meeting Day.

Knotty Hookers Crochet Group

When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Practice your craft during this weekly meetup for all skill levels.

St. Albans Writer’s Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Write for 30 minutes after getting a prompt and share your work if you feel comfortable in a supportive environment.

Celebrating Vermont’s 231st Anniversary

When: 3 p.m. Friday, March 4

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Vermont was admitted as the 14th state in the union on March 4, 1791. Celebrate at 14th Star to mark the occasion.

Looking Ahead:

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10 

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Back to the 80’s-Drag Show

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Emma Strong Benefit Dinner

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg Falls

Ryan Hanson

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger.

