Adult Craft Night
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park St, Fairfield
Details: There will be coloring, cookies and conversations about setting up a regular monthly coloring events for adults post-covid. To sign up for free please call 802-827-3945.
Vermont Sharpshooters at Gettysburg Presentation
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15
Where: Pratt Hall, 2044 N. Main St., Montgomery
Details: Learn about Vermont’s history of sending more sharpshooters per capita than any other state to fight in the Civil War and how they played a little known but crucial role at the battle of Gettysburg. This presentation is a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Friends of the Montgomery Town Library in partnership with the Montgomery Historical Society.
Weekly Story Time
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16
Where: St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Ln, St. Albans City
Details: Enjoy a traditional story time with crafts, singing songs and socializing. Children under 6 are welcome, as are their caregivers.
Clue Performance
When: Thursday, June 16- Saturday, June 18, doors open at 7:15 p.m. for cocktail hour, show starts at 8 p.m. all three days.
Where: North Hero Community Hall
Details: The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host and mayhem follows.
Looking Ahead:
12th Annual Bike for the Lake
When: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Knight Point State Park, North Hero
11 Bravo Label Release
When: noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: St. Albans Bay Park, St. Albans
Fairfax Summer Mash-up: Kids Edition
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Where: Fairfax Community Park
St. Albans Juneteenth Cookout
When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19
Where: Saint Albans Museum parking lot
