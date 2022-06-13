St. Albans Free Library stock

Adult Craft Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park St, Fairfield

Details: There will be coloring, cookies and conversations about setting up a regular monthly coloring events for adults post-covid. To sign up for free please call 802-827-3945.

Vermont Sharpshooters at Gettysburg Presentation

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15

Where: Pratt Hall, 2044 N. Main St., Montgomery

Details: Learn about Vermont’s history of sending more sharpshooters per capita than any other state to fight in the Civil War and how they played a little known but crucial role at the battle of Gettysburg. This presentation is a Vermont Humanities program hosted by Friends of the Montgomery Town Library in partnership with the Montgomery Historical Society.

Weekly Story Time

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16

Where: St. Albans Free Library, 11 Maiden Ln, St. Albans City

Details: Enjoy a traditional story time with crafts, singing songs and socializing. Children under 6 are welcome, as are their caregivers.

Clue Performance

When: Thursday, June 16- Saturday, June 18, doors open at 7:15 p.m. for cocktail hour, show starts at 8 p.m. all three days.

Where: North Hero Community Hall

Details: The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to a dinner party thrown by an anonymous host and mayhem follows.

Looking Ahead:

12th Annual Bike for the Lake

When: 7 a.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: Knight Point State Park, North Hero 

11 Bravo Label Release 

When: noon-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18

Where: St. Albans Bay Park, St. Albans

 

Fairfax Summer Mash-up: Kids Edition

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 

Where: Fairfax Community Park

 

St. Albans Juneteenth Cookout

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 19

Where: Saint Albans Museum parking lot

 

