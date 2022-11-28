Santa in Taylor Park

Santa Claus made a visit to Taylor Park during Running of the Bells Dec. 2. 

Winter Games and Sleigh Rides

When: 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: From 4-6 p.m. enjoy fun outdoor games from St. Albans Recreation and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. take a sleigh ride around the park sponsored by the St. Albans Free Library. 

Christmas-Themed Barn Quilt Class

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30

Where: Swanton Public Library

Details: Learn how to create and paint a Christmas-themed barn quilt with Marie Speer at the library. Pre-registration is required. This class costs $15 per person.

Enosburg Initiative Town Hall Meeting 

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30

Where: Enosburg Emergency Services Building

Details: Tired of speeding, theft and drug trafficking in your neighborhood? Join a facilitated discussion with law enforcement and Village and Town officials on how to make the community a safer place. Refreshments will be served. 

12th Annual Running of the Bells

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans City

Where: Join the Messenger for Running of the Bells fun run/walk/jog in downtown St. Albans. New this year: 14th Star beer tent, live animals and Best of the Bells trophy for overall costume contest winner.

A Christmas in Paris Gala

When: 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans City

Details: Tickets are $75 per person and include entrance to an art auction, a parisian inspired buffer and dancing until midnight to two live bands. Proceeds from the benefit will go to the Josh Pallotta Fund, which provides services to support veterans in Colchester.

Looking Ahead:

A Hint of the Holidays

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

Where: Enosburg Opera House

 

GEMS PTCO Santa Breakfast

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School

All Saints Christmas Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St., Richford

Entertainment & Holiday Craft Fair

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Where: St. Albans City Hall

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation