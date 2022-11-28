Winter Games and Sleigh Rides
When: 4-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: From 4-6 p.m. enjoy fun outdoor games from St. Albans Recreation and from 5:30-7:30 p.m. take a sleigh ride around the park sponsored by the St. Albans Free Library.
Christmas-Themed Barn Quilt Class
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30
Where: Swanton Public Library
Details: Learn how to create and paint a Christmas-themed barn quilt with Marie Speer at the library. Pre-registration is required. This class costs $15 per person.
Enosburg Initiative Town Hall Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30
Where: Enosburg Emergency Services Building
Details: Tired of speeding, theft and drug trafficking in your neighborhood? Join a facilitated discussion with law enforcement and Village and Town officials on how to make the community a safer place. Refreshments will be served.
12th Annual Running of the Bells
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans City
Where: Join the Messenger for Running of the Bells fun run/walk/jog in downtown St. Albans. New this year: 14th Star beer tent, live animals and Best of the Bells trophy for overall costume contest winner.
A Christmas in Paris Gala
When: 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans City
Details: Tickets are $75 per person and include entrance to an art auction, a parisian inspired buffer and dancing until midnight to two live bands. Proceeds from the benefit will go to the Josh Pallotta Fund, which provides services to support veterans in Colchester.
Looking Ahead:
A Hint of the Holidays
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Where: Enosburg Opera House
GEMS PTCO Santa Breakfast
When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: Georgia Elementary and Middle School
All Saints Christmas Bazaar
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St., Richford
Entertainment & Holiday Craft Fair
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Where: St. Albans City Hall
