Summer Sounds Music Series
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, June 20
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Check out the first event in the Enosburg Business & Community Association’s Summer Sounds Music Series. Old Man Garage Band will kick off the inaugural event. Enjoy local food trucks too.
Make Music Day in St. Albans City
When: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans City
Details: St Albans City will celebrate music day along with over 1000 cities around the world by encouraging residents to share their musical talents.
Rockin' Ron the Friendly Pirate
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 22
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Details: Ron the Friendly Pirate will be performing some kid-friendly music and sharing jokes while kids can pick up their reading logs and set summer reading goals for the libraries summer reading program.
NCSS Career Fair
When: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 23
Where: 107 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Details: Meet with Northwestern Counseling & Support Services leadership to find the right career opportunity for you. Representatives from all three service divisions (Children, Youth, and Families, Developmental Services, and Behavioral Health) as well as the Administration Division will be present to answer questions.
Looking Ahead:
Young Tradition Vermont at the Meeting House on the Green
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield
Richford Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: 21 Main St., Richford
Rail City Fan Fest
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday June 25-26
Where: Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, St. Albans
Chase Around the Lake Triathlon
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25
Where: North Beach, Lake Carmi, Franklin
