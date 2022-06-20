guitar concert stock

Courtesy Brent Keane/Pexels.

Summer Sounds Music Series

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, June 20

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Details: Check out the first event in the Enosburg Business & Community Association’s Summer Sounds Music Series. Old Man Garage Band will kick off the inaugural event. Enjoy local food trucks too. 

Make Music Day in St. Albans City

When: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans City

Details: St Albans City will celebrate music day along with over 1000 cities around the world by encouraging residents to share their musical talents.

Rockin' Ron the Friendly Pirate 

 

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 22

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Details: Ron the Friendly Pirate will be performing some kid-friendly music and sharing jokes while kids can pick up their reading logs and set summer reading goals for the libraries summer reading program.

NCSS Career Fair

When: 3-6 p.m. Thursday, June 23

Where: 107 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Details: Meet with Northwestern Counseling & Support Services leadership to find the right career opportunity for you. Representatives from all three service divisions (Children, Youth, and Families, Developmental Services, and Behavioral Health) as well as the Administration Division will be present to answer questions.

Looking Ahead:

Young Tradition Vermont at the Meeting House on the Green

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: Meeting House on the Green, East Fairfield

Richford Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: 21 Main St., Richford

 

Rail City Fan Fest

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday June 25-26

Where: Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, St. Albans 

Chase Around the Lake Triathlon

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: North Beach, Lake Carmi, Franklin

 

 

