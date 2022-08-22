Cozy at the Summer Concert
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Cozy will be rocking out on at the Free Summer Concert Series at Taylor Park in St. Albans. There will be a food truck from El Gato as well as food and drinks from 14th Star Brewery.
Happy Hour at the Clothier
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25
Where: The Clothier, St. Albans
Details: Out in the 802, a statewide LGBTQ social club, will be hosting a happy hour at the Clothier next to Twiggs in St. Albans. Out in the 802 plans to host a Pop Up Happy Hour on the 4th Thursday of every month.
The Vermont Panhandlers
When: 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25
Where: Montgomery Recreation Center, Montgomery Center
Details: The Mansfield Mountain Band, a four piece acoustic group, will be debuting alongside the established Vermont Panhandlers as they play Americana and Bluegrass classics and original compositions.
Treads Fest
When: Friday, Aug. 26-Sunday, Aug. 28
Where: The Jay Cloud Cyclery, Montgomery Center
Details: A festival for bicycle enthusiasts featuring group rides in Montgomery and Jay as well as a bike rodeo for experienced riders to test their skills.
Looking Ahead:
The Radio Rangers
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27
Where: Meeting House on the Green, 53 School St., East Fairfield
Sunset Paddle
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29
Where: Brownway River access, Enosburg
Sourdough 101
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
Where: Heart and Soil Farm, Fairfield
Cider Shuffle
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17
Where: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, Enosburg Falls
