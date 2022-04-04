Highgate Shore Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5
Where: Zoom, tinyurl.com/HighgateShoreMeeting
Details: The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are holding an informational meeting about an ongoing water quality project that will assess stormwater and erosion issues. Residents and property owners are encouraged to register to join the zoom meeting to learn more.
St. Albans Writers Club
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Bring a pen and paper or electronic device and write for 30 minutes after receiving a prompt. Afterwards, those comfortable sharing their writing can do so in a supportive environment.
Swanton Shore Meeting
When: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Zoom, tinyurl.com/SwantonShoreMeeting to register
Details: The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are holding an informational meeting about an ongoing water quality project that will assess stormwater and erosion issues. Residents and property owners are encouraged to register to join the zoom meeting to learn more.
Brews, BBQ and Trivia
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7
Where: Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse, St. Albans
Details: Every first Thursday of the month is trivia night with Tim Rousselle. Play with a team of four or more. Winning team will be eligible for a prize.
Looking Ahead:
Bakersfield Easter Egg Hunt
When: Noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Fairfax Community Recreation Path
Georgia Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Pat Esden Book Signing
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
