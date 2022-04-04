Computer stock

Highgate Shore Meeting

When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5

Where: Zoom, tinyurl.com/HighgateShoreMeeting

Details: The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are holding an informational meeting about an ongoing water quality project that will assess stormwater and erosion issues. Residents and property owners are encouraged to register to join the zoom meeting to learn more.

St. Albans Writers Club

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Bring a pen and paper or electronic device and write for 30 minutes after receiving a prompt. Afterwards, those comfortable sharing their writing can do so in a supportive environment.

Swanton Shore Meeting

When: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Zoom, tinyurl.com/SwantonShoreMeeting to register

Details: The Friends of Northern Lake Champlain are holding an informational meeting about an ongoing water quality project that will assess stormwater and erosion issues. Residents and property owners are encouraged to register to join the zoom meeting to learn more.

Brews, BBQ and Trivia

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Where: Mill River Brewing BBQ & Smokehouse, St. Albans 

Details: Every first Thursday of the month is trivia night with Tim Rousselle. Play with a team of four or more. Winning team will be eligible for a prize.

Looking Ahead:

Bakersfield Easter Egg Hunt

When: Noon-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 

Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield

Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Fairfax Community Recreation Path

Georgia Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Pat Esden Book Signing

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

