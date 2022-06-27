Red Cross Blood Drive
When: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Fairfax Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff
When: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30
Where: Fairfax Community Library
Details: Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program with master storyteller and award-winning author Michael Caduto as he performs Native myths and legends.
St. Albans Bay Farmers Market
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30
Where: St. Albans Bay Park
Details: Shop local farmers and crafters every Thursday in the Bay Park. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner to listen to live music from Sibling Reverie from 5-7:30 p.m.
Jamie Lee Thurston Free Concert
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Details: Check out the Nashville sensation and Vermont native Jamie Lee Thurston as he sings acoustic songs for free at Twiggs.
Looking Ahead:
Richford Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 2
Where: 21 Main St., Richford
Montgomery’s Fourth of July Parade
When: noon-3 p.m. Monday, July 4
Where: Montgomery
Movie Night in the Park
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Franklin Fire Department’s Annual Chicken Barbecue
When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Where: Franklin Central School
