Red Cross Blood Drive

When: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org. 

Fairfax Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff

When: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30

Where: Fairfax Community Library

Details: Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program with master storyteller and award-winning author Michael Caduto as he performs Native myths and legends. 

St. Albans Bay Farmers Market

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 

Where: St. Albans Bay Park

Details: Shop local farmers and crafters every Thursday in the Bay Park. Bring a lawn chair and a picnic dinner to listen to live music from Sibling Reverie from 5-7:30 p.m.

Jamie Lee Thurston Free Concert

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Details: Check out the Nashville sensation and Vermont native Jamie Lee Thurston as he sings acoustic songs for free at Twiggs.

Looking Ahead: 

Richford Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 2 

Where: 21 Main St., Richford

Montgomery’s Fourth of July Parade

When: noon-3 p.m. Monday, July 4

Where: Montgomery

Movie Night in the Park

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 8

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Franklin Fire Department’s Annual Chicken Barbecue

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 9

Where: Franklin Central School

