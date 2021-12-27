This Week:
Magic: Casual Commander League
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27
Where: Above the Meta, St. Albans
Details: Top players of this classic card game tournament will win fun prizes. There is a $5 entry fee.
National Card Playing Day for Seniors/Retirees
When: 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28
Where: Varnum Memorial Library Association, Jeffersonville
Details: Share your favorite game and learn about the history of different card games.
Adult Paint Night
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28
Where: Highgate Library and Community Center, Highgate
Details: Learn how to use masking tape to create artwork. To register, call the library at 802-868-3970.
Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Game
When: 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28
Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex, St. Albans
Details: Bellows Free Academy will play a home game against La Salle Academy from Providence, RI.
Looking Ahead:
Last Night Fireworks
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
NYE w/ Cozy O’Donnell
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
2022 College Fair
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15
Where: 18 Fairfield St, St. Albans
Tom Caswell
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
