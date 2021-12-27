New Year's Fireworks

This Week: 

Magic: Casual Commander League

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27

Where: Above the Meta, St. Albans

Details: Top players of this classic card game tournament will win fun prizes. There is a $5 entry fee.

National Card Playing Day for Seniors/Retirees

When: 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28

Where: Varnum Memorial Library Association, Jeffersonville

Details: Share your favorite game and learn about the history of different card games.

Adult Paint Night

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 

Where: Highgate Library and Community Center, Highgate

Details: Learn how to use masking tape to create artwork. To register, call the library at 802-868-3970. 

Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Game

When: 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28

Where: Collins Perley Sports Complex, St. Albans

Details: Bellows Free Academy will play a home game against La Salle Academy from Providence, RI.

Looking Ahead:

Last Night Fireworks

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

NYE w/ Cozy O’Donnell

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

2022 College Fair

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15

Where: 18 Fairfield St, St. Albans

Tom Caswell

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

