Brownway Preserve Stone Steps

The finished stone steps at the Brownway Preserve River Access. Photo courtesy of Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

Sunset Paddle

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29

Where: Brownway River access, Enosburg

Details: Join the Enosburgh Conservation Commission for a sunset paddle at the Brownway River access. Check out the new boat slide, steps and picnic table.

Jeffersonville Farmers Market

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31

Where: 49 Old Main St, Jeffersonville

Details: Discover unique producers, artisans and farmers and listen to local musicians at this farmers market event.

Bob Recupero

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31

Where: Mill River Brewing Barbecue, St. Albans

Details: Reservations are recommended for this live music event. Bob Recupero is a former singer and guitarist from Downpour, a 1970’s rock band.

Open Mic Night

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: Alburg Golf Links, Alburgh

Details: An open mic night for local and traveling musicians, poets, storytellers and more. Participants can sign up with musical host Gary Rudin to preform in a family friendly atmosphere. It is free to sign up and attend.

Looking Ahead: 

Swanton Arts Council Meeting

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5

Where: Swanton Public Library

Blood Drive

When: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Bakersfield Fire Department

Organ Recital

When: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation