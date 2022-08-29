Sunset Paddle
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29
Where: Brownway River access, Enosburg
Details: Join the Enosburgh Conservation Commission for a sunset paddle at the Brownway River access. Check out the new boat slide, steps and picnic table.
Jeffersonville Farmers Market
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31
Where: 49 Old Main St, Jeffersonville
Details: Discover unique producers, artisans and farmers and listen to local musicians at this farmers market event.
Bob Recupero
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31
Where: Mill River Brewing Barbecue, St. Albans
Details: Reservations are recommended for this live music event. Bob Recupero is a former singer and guitarist from Downpour, a 1970’s rock band.
Open Mic Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
Where: Alburg Golf Links, Alburgh
Details: An open mic night for local and traveling musicians, poets, storytellers and more. Participants can sign up with musical host Gary Rudin to preform in a family friendly atmosphere. It is free to sign up and attend.
Looking Ahead:
Swanton Arts Council Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5
Where: Swanton Public Library
Blood Drive
When: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Bakersfield Fire Department
Organ Recital
When: 3-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
