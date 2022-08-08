St. Albans Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
Details: The St. Albans Summer Concert Series in Taylor Park is back for 2022. Shows are hosted every Wednesday evening from June 22 through Aug. 31. In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move to 14th Star Brewing Co.
The show schedule:
Aug. 17: Citizens Concert Band (7 p.m.)
Aug. 24: Cozy
Aug. 31: Mal Maiz
Inflatable Fun
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11
Where: 243 Gore Road, Highgate Center
Details: Join Highgate Recreation for some free, inflatable fun. Come prepared to get wet.
Swanton and Highgate Shoreline Social
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11
Where: Swanton Beach
Details: Do you live on or near the Lake Champlain shoreline? Learn more about what you can do to prevent erosion and stormwater runoff on your property by joining the Friends of Northern Lake Champlain for a cookout. Event includes a short presentation on shoreline practices. RSVP at tinyurl.com/SwantonRSVP.
Chicken BBQ
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78, Highgate Center
Details: Take out only. The food served will be chicken with baked beans, potato salad, corn on the cob, dinner roll, and watermelon for dessert. Cost is $10 per person and $6 per child under 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged. To make a reservation or for information call 802-868-4921.
Looking Ahead:
Dairy Center 60th Anniversary Celebration
When: 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Dairy Center, Enosburg Falls
Artist Talk and Workshop
When: 11 a.m Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, Enosburg Falls
14th Star Parking Lot Party
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
St. Mary’s Church Brunch
When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14
Where: St. Mary’s Church, 145 Square Road, Franklin, VT
