This Week:

February Break at Highgate Arena

When: Feb. 21-25

Where: Highgate Arena

Details: Get out on the ice next week for $5. Play broomball at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday or participate in stick and puck at noon or 1 p.m. every day.  

Wing Wednesday

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23

Where: Arrowhead Lodge, Milton

Details: Every Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. wings are on the menu at Arrowhead Lodge. Wings are only available for dine-in.

All Without the Bass

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Listen to songs from the 80’s to now with this acoustic pop band. The show will be on the taproom stage.

Christine Hurley

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy the queen of Boston comedy at the Depot. Tickets are $20 and you must be age 21+ to enter. The opener of the show is E.J. Murphy.

Looking Ahead:

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10 

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Back to the 80’s-Drag Show

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Ryan Hanson

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

