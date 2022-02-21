This Week:
February Break at Highgate Arena
When: Feb. 21-25
Where: Highgate Arena
Details: Get out on the ice next week for $5. Play broomball at 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday or participate in stick and puck at noon or 1 p.m. every day.
Wing Wednesday
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23
Where: Arrowhead Lodge, Milton
Details: Every Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. wings are on the menu at Arrowhead Lodge. Wings are only available for dine-in.
All Without the Bass
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Listen to songs from the 80’s to now with this acoustic pop band. The show will be on the taproom stage.
Christine Hurley
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy the queen of Boston comedy at the Depot. Tickets are $20 and you must be age 21+ to enter. The opener of the show is E.J. Murphy.
Looking Ahead:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Back to the 80’s-Drag Show
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Ryan Hanson
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
