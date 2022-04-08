Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Fairfax Community Recreation Path
Details: The Easter bunny will be hopping through the woods during this Easter egg hunt. Bags of goodies will be given away at the end.
Georgia Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School
Details: Egg hunt times are based on age groups. See the event on Facebook for details.
Bakersfield Easter Egg Hunt
When: Noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield
Details: This is a free event for Bakersfield and surrounding community members. Bring the whole family and your own Easter basket. Egg hunts will be separated by age and supported by local donations. VT Charming Events will be present with the Easter bunny for free photos.
Pat Esden Book Signing
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate Trisha Esden's debut: her first mystery and her first hardcover release. Meet Trisha (long known at Pat), talk with her writing and pick up a signed copy of her book.
Looking Ahead:
Northwestern Medical Center Job Fair
When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14
Where: NMC Conference Center, St. Albans
Breezy Acres Farm Pop-Up
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Easter Bunny Breakfast
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Easter Pop-Up Shop
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Creative heART Counseling, Swanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.