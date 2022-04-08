reading book stock

Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Fairfax Community Recreation Path

Details: The Easter bunny will be hopping through the woods during this Easter egg hunt. Bags of goodies will be given away at the end. 

Georgia Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

Details: Egg hunt times are based on age groups. See the event on Facebook for details.  

Bakersfield Easter Egg Hunt

When: Noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10 

Where: 38 Waterville Mountain Road, Bakersfield

Details: This is a free event for Bakersfield and surrounding community members. Bring the whole family and your own Easter basket. Egg hunts will be separated by age and supported by local donations. VT Charming Events will be present with the Easter bunny for free photos.

Pat Esden Book Signing

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

Details: Celebrate Trisha Esden's debut: her first mystery and her first hardcover release. Meet Trisha (long known at Pat), talk with her writing and pick up a signed copy of her book. 

Looking Ahead:

Northwestern Medical Center Job Fair

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 14

Where: NMC Conference Center, St. Albans

Breezy Acres Farm Pop-Up

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

 

Easter Bunny Breakfast

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

 

Easter Pop-Up Shop

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Creative heART Counseling, Swanton

 

