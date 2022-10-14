Northwest Farmers Market 2022 (copy)

Pork Roast Dinner

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate Center

Details: A take-out only dinner with Pork Roast with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, dinner roll, and apple crisp. Cost is  $10 per adult and $6 per child under age 12. Call 868-4921 to make a reservation.

Aaron and Alaria at Northwest Farmers Market

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Celebrate the last farmers market of the season with a debut performance and by supporting local vendors, farmers and food trucks.

14th Star Fall Record Day Celebration

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: It’s all about great tunes, good vibes and craft brews at the 14th Star Fall Record Day Celebration. Head to The Room at 14th Star to shop vinyl collections from Vermont record stores and local independent collectors while enjoying beer and tasty eats from Grazers.

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Swanton Village Municipal Complex 

Details: Friends and family of Ashley Chevalier, a longtime Swanton first responder, are hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. Chevalier was diagnosed with breast cancer in August, and those who are able are invited to contribute to cover medical expenses. RSVP on the Facebook event: https://tinyurl.com/3daps6ca

Looking Ahead:

Franklin County First Responder Job Fair

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

 

Coffee with a Cop

When: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Nourish Deli & Bakery, 54 N. Main St., St. Albans

 

Explore Girl Scouts

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: St. Albans City School

 

Franklin County Chamber of Commerce October Mixer 

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Artist in Residence Gallery, 10 S. Main St., St. Albans

 

 

