Pork Roast Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate Center
Details: A take-out only dinner with Pork Roast with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, dinner roll, and apple crisp. Cost is $10 per adult and $6 per child under age 12. Call 868-4921 to make a reservation.
Aaron and Alaria at Northwest Farmers Market
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate the last farmers market of the season with a debut performance and by supporting local vendors, farmers and food trucks.
14th Star Fall Record Day Celebration
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: It’s all about great tunes, good vibes and craft brews at the 14th Star Fall Record Day Celebration. Head to The Room at 14th Star to shop vinyl collections from Vermont record stores and local independent collectors while enjoying beer and tasty eats from Grazers.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15
Where: Swanton Village Municipal Complex
Details: Friends and family of Ashley Chevalier, a longtime Swanton first responder, are hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. Chevalier was diagnosed with breast cancer in August, and those who are able are invited to contribute to cover medical expenses. RSVP on the Facebook event: https://tinyurl.com/3daps6ca
Looking Ahead:
Franklin County First Responder Job Fair
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Coffee with a Cop
When: 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Where: Nourish Deli & Bakery, 54 N. Main St., St. Albans
Explore Girl Scouts
When: 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Where: St. Albans City School
Franklin County Chamber of Commerce October Mixer
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20
Where: Artist in Residence Gallery, 10 S. Main St., St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.