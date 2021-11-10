stage stock

This Weekend:

Lasagna Supper

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center

Details: Enjoy a lasagna supper for $8 per person and $5 per child under 12. Takeout only.

From the Parlor to the Polls

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Details: Celebrate 100 years of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage with songs and stories. Admission is by donation.

Tragically Hip Tribute Show

When: 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Samaritan House at this tribute show.

Craft Show and Bake Sale

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13

Where: Georgia United Methodist Church

Details: Browse local crafts and pastries at this event in Georgia.

Looking Ahead:

The Lloyd Tyler Band 

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

Where: Twiggs Gastropub

Free Holiday Movie

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1

Where: Welden Theatre, St. Albans

Opening Night-Into the Woods

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18

Where: BFA Theater, St. Albans

Cozy New Years Eve

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

 

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

