This Weekend:
Lasagna Supper
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center
Details: Enjoy a lasagna supper for $8 per person and $5 per child under 12. Takeout only.
From the Parlor to the Polls
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Details: Celebrate 100 years of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage with songs and stories. Admission is by donation.
Tragically Hip Tribute Show
When: 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: A portion of all ticket sales will benefit Samaritan House at this tribute show.
Craft Show and Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
Where: Georgia United Methodist Church
Details: Browse local crafts and pastries at this event in Georgia.
Looking Ahead:
The Lloyd Tyler Band
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20
Where: Twiggs Gastropub
Free Holiday Movie
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1
Where: Welden Theatre, St. Albans
Opening Night-Into the Woods
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18
Where: BFA Theater, St. Albans
Cozy New Years Eve
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
