This Weekend:
Cookie Sale
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: The First Congregational Church of St. Albans will be selling cookies for all to enjoy.
Take Out Dinner
When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, St. Albans
Details: Buy a dinner prepared by Martha’s Kitchen and other restaurants for $20 to support Martha’s Kitchen and Northwest Family Foods.
Holiday Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting
When: 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls
Details: Join the Enosburg Lions Club in collaboration with the Enosburg Business Association for the 6th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade. Best viewing for the tree lighting will be Main Street from Lincoln Park to Depot Street.
Tree Showcase
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: Dancers and musicians will perform and there will be a model train and collection of dolls to look at in between performances.
Looking Ahead:
A “New” Old Fashioned Christmas Party
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17
Where: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans
Nighthawk
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Church Christmas Party
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec.. 19
Where: Northside Baptist Church, St. Albans
Cozy New Years Eve
When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
