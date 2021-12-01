holiday gift present stock

This Weekend:

Cookie Sale

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: The First Congregational Church of St. Albans will be selling cookies for all to enjoy.

Take Out Dinner

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: Martha’s Community Kitchen, St. Albans

Details: Buy a dinner prepared by Martha’s Kitchen and other restaurants for $20 to support Martha’s Kitchen and Northwest Family Foods.

Holiday Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: Lincoln Park, Enosburg Falls

Details: Join the Enosburg Lions Club in collaboration with the Enosburg Business Association for the 6th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade. Best viewing for the tree lighting will be Main Street from Lincoln Park to Depot Street.

Tree Showcase

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: Dancers and musicians will perform and there will be a model train and collection of dolls to look at in between performances.

 

Looking Ahead:

A “New” Old Fashioned Christmas Party

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

Where: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans

Nighthawk

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.  Saturday, Dec. 18

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Church Christmas Party

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec.. 19

Where: Northside Baptist Church, St. Albans

Cozy New Years Eve

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

