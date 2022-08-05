Franklin County Field Days
When: Aug. 4-7
Where: Highgate Fairgrounds
Details: Enjoy agriculture, track events, live music, amusement rides and a wide range of food. Admission is $15 per person.
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Details: Donate blood, platelets and plasma to the Red Cross and help save lives in the community. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS to schedule an appointment.
Ron Gagnon
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5
Where: Mill River Brewing, St. Albans
Details: Reservations are recommended for this live music event. Ron Gagnon will perform classic rock, country and similar favorites from the past.
Fairfax Egg Run
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6
Where: 2 River Road, Fairfax
Details: Back in its full capacity this year, the Fairfax Egg Run plays host to a beautiful course, delicious omelets cooked to order and exciting raffle prizes. There are three events for participants to choose from: a 5K Run, a 5K Walk and a 10K Run. There’s a 1K Kids Fun Run Too for participants 13 and under.
Looking Ahead:
St. Albans Summer Concert Series
When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park
Inflatable Fun
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11
Where: 243 Gore Road, Highgate Center
Swanton and Highgate Shoreline Social
When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11
Where: Swanton Beach
Chicken BBQ
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78, Highgate Center
