Fairfax Egg Run

Franklin County Field Days

When: Aug. 4-7

Where: Highgate Fairgrounds

Details: Enjoy agriculture, track events, live music, amusement rides and a wide range of food. Admission is $15 per person. 

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans

Details: Donate blood, platelets and plasma to the Red Cross and help save lives in the community. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: STALBANS to schedule an appointment.

Ron Gagnon

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

Where: Mill River Brewing, St. Albans

Details: Reservations are recommended for this live music event. Ron Gagnon will perform classic rock, country and similar favorites from the past.

Fairfax Egg Run

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 

Where: 2 River Road, Fairfax

Details: Back in its full capacity this year, the Fairfax Egg Run plays host to a beautiful course, delicious omelets cooked to order and exciting raffle prizes. There are three events for participants to choose from: a 5K Run, a 5K Walk and a 10K Run. There’s a 1K Kids Fun Run Too for participants 13 and under.

Looking Ahead:

St. Albans Summer Concert Series

When: 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Where: St. Albans City Taylor Park

 

 

Inflatable Fun

When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Where: 243 Gore Road, Highgate Center

Swanton and Highgate Shoreline Social

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

Where: Swanton Beach

Chicken BBQ

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 VT Route 78, Highgate Center

 

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation