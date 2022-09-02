Open Mic Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
Where: Alburg Golf Links, Alburgh
Details: An open mic night for local and traveling musicians, poets, storytellers and more. Participants can sign up with musical host Gary Rudin to perform in a family-friendly atmosphere. It is free to sign up and attend.
Rummage, Mum and Bake Sale
When: Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford
Details: Sale is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Minced Oats at Northwest Farmers Market
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Listen to American folk musicians minced oats while shopping 30+ food and craft vendors at the Northwest Farmers Market in Taylor Park.
Virgofest
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4
Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub, Montgomery Center
Details: Come enjoy this annual celebration of virgo birthdays with alcohol, pool, dancing and other astrology-centric activities.
Looking Ahead:
Swanton Arts Council Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5
Where: Swanton Public Library
Blood Drive
When: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Lucky Ducky Days Fundraiser
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
Where: Bakersfield Fire Department
