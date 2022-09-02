guitar concert stock

Open Mic Night

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: Alburg Golf Links, Alburgh

Details: An open mic night for local and traveling musicians, poets, storytellers and more. Participants can sign up with musical host Gary Rudin to perform in a family-friendly atmosphere. It is free to sign up and attend.

Rummage, Mum and Bake Sale

When: Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: All Saints Catholic Church, Richford

Details: Sale is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Minced Oats at Northwest Farmers Market

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Listen to American folk musicians minced oats while shopping 30+ food and craft vendors at the Northwest Farmers Market in Taylor Park.

Virgofest

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub, Montgomery Center

Details: Come enjoy this annual celebration of virgo birthdays with alcohol, pool, dancing and other astrology-centric activities.

Looking Ahead:

Swanton Arts Council Meeting

When: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5

Where: Swanton Public Library

Blood Drive

When: noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Lucky Ducky Days Fundraiser

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Bakersfield Volunteer Fire Department Safety Day

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Bakersfield Fire Department

