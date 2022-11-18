Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center, 3227 Vt. Route 78, Highgate
Details: A bake sale with lots of yummy muffins, donuts, cookies, pies, breads. Those interested in renting a table to sell crafts for $10 should call 868-4921 and leave a message.
Pre-Holiday Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: St. John the Baptist Church Hall, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls
Details: A bake sale selling sweets and pastries, where you can stock up on holiday goodies, will take place at St. John the Baptist Church Hall in Enosburg.
Annual Harvest Ham Dinner
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary/St. Louis Parish, Swanton
Details: Join for the annual harvest dinner. Eat in or take out. RSVP for take out by calling 802-868-3037. All proceeds benefit the Stained Glass Renovation project, sponsored by Knights of Columbus.
14th Star Adult Prom
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Did you miss your prom or just looking for a do-over? This is a second chance for a great night out, but this time with craft beer and cocktails. Theme is kicking it classy with traditional black tie attire. Tickets are online for only $25 per person or $40 per couple. Must be age 21 or older.
Looking Ahead:
Blood and Food Drive
When: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Downtown St. Albans Tree Lighting and Laser Light Show
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26
Where: Downtown St. Albans
Enosburg Initiative Town Hall Meeting
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30
Where: Enosburg Emergency Services Building
12th Annual Running of the Bells
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans City
