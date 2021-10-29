Concert Stock

This Weekend:

The Oleo Romeos

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Meeting House on the Green, E. Fairfield

Details: Listen to local music at the last Meeting House on the Green concert of the year.

The Cultural Heritage of the Abenaki

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts

Details: Kerry R. Wood of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association will give a presentation and talk on the history of basket weaving. Register here.

Mindful and Cultural Nature Walk

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, Swanton

Details: Walk the Black Creek Trail and find nine signs painted in both the English and Abenaki language.The art installation will last until Dec.15. 

The Hills Are Alive 5k Trail Run

When: 9:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

Where: 350 Murray Ave, Milton

Details: Enjoy a fun trail run in Milton’s Arrowhead Golf Course with GMAA, an all ages and abilities running club.

Future Events:

Bingo

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov, 6

Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford

Lasagna Supper

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.  Friday, Nov. 12

Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center

From the Parlor to the Polls

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans 

Friends of Northern Lake Champlain Annual Meeting

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18

Where: Swanton Village Complex or Zoom

