This Weekend:
The Oleo Romeos
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Meeting House on the Green, E. Fairfield
Details: Listen to local music at the last Meeting House on the Green concert of the year.
The Cultural Heritage of the Abenaki
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Montgomery Center for the Arts
Details: Kerry R. Wood of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association will give a presentation and talk on the history of basket weaving. Register here.
Mindful and Cultural Nature Walk
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, Swanton
Details: Walk the Black Creek Trail and find nine signs painted in both the English and Abenaki language.The art installation will last until Dec.15.
The Hills Are Alive 5k Trail Run
When: 9:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: 350 Murray Ave, Milton
Details: Enjoy a fun trail run in Milton’s Arrowhead Golf Course with GMAA, an all ages and abilities running club.
Future Events:
Bingo
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov, 6
Where: All Saints Parish Hall, Richford
Lasagna Supper
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
Where: Carolyn’s Highgate Methodist Community Center
From the Parlor to the Polls
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Friends of Northern Lake Champlain Annual Meeting
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18
Where: Swanton Village Complex or Zoom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.