This Weekend:

Bingo at All Saints Hall

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

Where: 160 Main St., Richford

Details: The doors open for bingo at 11:30 a.m and lunch and desserts will be offered. Bingo happens on the first Saturday of each month in 2022.

A.Y. Berthiaume Book Signing

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans

Details: The native Vermonter and author, ghostwriter and mompreneur will give advice and sign copies of her books.

Family Skate Night

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

Where: JMMY Center, Georgia

Details: Enjoy a night of family skating and hot chocolate. Bring your own supplies to make s’mores by the campfire. Hockey sticks and pucks should be left at home. 

Bad Horsey

When: 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 5

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Dance to this classic rock band all night long. There is a $5 cover charge and you must be 21 years old or older. 

Looking Ahead:

Winter Shoeski

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate Center 

Cooper

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 

Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans

Duct Tape Derby

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans

Paint on Slate Social

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

