This Weekend:
Bingo at All Saints Hall
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: 160 Main St., Richford
Details: The doors open for bingo at 11:30 a.m and lunch and desserts will be offered. Bingo happens on the first Saturday of each month in 2022.
A.Y. Berthiaume Book Signing
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: The Eloquent Page, St. Albans
Details: The native Vermonter and author, ghostwriter and mompreneur will give advice and sign copies of her books.
Family Skate Night
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: JMMY Center, Georgia
Details: Enjoy a night of family skating and hot chocolate. Bring your own supplies to make s’mores by the campfire. Hockey sticks and pucks should be left at home.
Bad Horsey
When: 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Dance to this classic rock band all night long. There is a $5 cover charge and you must be 21 years old or older.
Looking Ahead:
Winter Shoeski
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Choiniere Family Farm, Highgate Center
Cooper
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Twiggs-An American Gastropub, St. Albans
Duct Tape Derby
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Paint on Slate Social
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
