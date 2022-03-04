This Weekend:
Holy Angels Parish Flea Market
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Holy Angels Church, St. Albans
Details: Come find vintage decor and treasures from the past. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Story Hour
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Details: Enjoy a game or craft and story time every Saturday in the Children’s Room at Swanton Public Library.
Pin Making
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax
Details: Kids and adults can design and make their own pins to take home.
The Blue Rock Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: Listen to a range of musical styles and celebrate Saturday at 14th Star Brewing Company.
Looking Ahead:
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Emma Strong Benefit Dinner
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg Falls
Author Talk: Gail Cleare
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Ryan Hanson
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
