guitar concert stock

Courtesy Brent Keane/Pexels.

This Weekend:

Holy Angels Parish Flea Market

When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Where: Holy Angels Church, St. Albans

Details: Come find vintage decor and treasures from the past. Lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Story Hour

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Details: Enjoy a game or craft and story time every Saturday in the Children’s Room at Swanton Public Library.

Pin Making

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Where: Fairfax Community Library, Fairfax

Details: Kids and adults can design and make their own pins to take home.

The Blue Rock Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: Listen to a range of musical styles and celebrate Saturday at 14th Star Brewing Company.

Looking Ahead:

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, March 10 

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Emma Strong Benefit Dinner

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg Falls

Author Talk: Gail Cleare

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Ryan Hanson

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 18

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

St. Patrick's Day w/Barbie-N-Bones

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you