This Weekend:
Candy Donations
When: before Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Fairfax Library
Details: Fairfax library is collecting Halloween candy to help homes in high traffic areas have enough candy to give out to all the trick or treaters. Sign up for a share of candy by calling the library at (802) 849-2420. You can also drop off candy donations during library hours.
Spaghetti Dinner
When: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Franklin County Senior Center, St. Albans
Details: Dine in at noon or 5 p.m. or get takeout from 2-4 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, a bread roll and fruit jello for dessert. Tickets are $10 each and are available by calling (802) 343-4320 or (802) 309-1906 or by visiting the senior center.
Will Patton Ensemble
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: Meeting House on the Green, E. Fairfield
Details: Will Patton of Bakersfield and his band will dazzle with their original compositions as well as gypsy jazz and bebop staples. For more information visit the Meeting House on the Green’s website.
First Annual Crossing Spook-tacular
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
Where: 14 Province St., Richford
Details: Enjoy a costume contest, drinks, music and more at this spooky party in Richford. Participants must be at least 21 years of age and pay a $10 cover charge to enter.
Looking Ahead:
“Owls and their Pellets”
When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Arvin A. Brown Public Library, Richford
The Oleo Romeos
When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: Meeting House on the Green, E. Fairfield
Halloween Party w/DJ
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
From the Parlor to the Polls
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
