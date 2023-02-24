DSC_8515.jpg

A young fan watches the game in the pink-themed Highgate Arena. 

 Ruthie Laroche

Community Dinner

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: Sheldon Food Shelf Building, 52 Church Street, Sheldon

Details: Take-out or eat-in dinner including shepherds pie, coleslaw, a roll and dessert. Each dinner costs $7.50. RSVP by Thursday, Feb., 23 by calling 802-933-4487 or 802-933-2010.

Paint the Ice Purple

When: 2:30-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Highgate Sports Arena, Highgate

Details: Learn more about Alzheimers and how you can help advocate for a cure at this event.

Taylor Park Winterfest

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 25-26, Mar. 18-19

Where: Taylor Park, 36 N Main St, St Albans City

Details: Browse local vendors in the park at this free public event. Hot coffee, crafts and direct sales. Sign up to be a vendor by emailing vendroross@gmail.com. $130 for both weekends or $65 for one weekend. Tables, chairs and electricity will be provided. 

Heroes and Villains Figure Skating Show

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, February 26

Where: Collins Perley, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans

Details: A figure skating show featuring Collins Perley’s Figure Skating Club. Tickets are $10.00 and those 3 years and younger are free.

Looking Ahead:

Family Snowshoe Walk

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27

Where: Highgate Arena parking lot 

Fun & Games Tuesday: Music Bingo

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Business Exit Strategies

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1

Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Annual Town Meeting Take Out Supper

When: 3:-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7

Where: Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans

Troop 42 Spaghetti Dinner

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10

Where: Georgia Elementary & Middle School

CPR Training

When: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 11

Where: Sportsman’s Club of Franklin County, 5827 Maquam Shore Road

Home Town Follies

When: 7 p.m. March 17 and 18

Where: Richford Town Hall

