This Weekend:
John Gratton & Andrew James Live
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18
Where: The Abbey Pub and Restaurant, Enosburg Falls
Details: John and Andrew are back at the Abbey, bringing you some acoustic stylings from their catalog. Join for food and drinks, and be sure to reserve your table or seat as it fills up fast.
St. Albans Winter Carnival
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Hard’Ack Recreation Area, St. Albans
Details: Two days of outdoor family fun include live music, a snowshoe trek, fireworks, the annual duct tape derby and more. Registration is required for some events at at stalbansrec.com.
3rd Annual Clean Water Ice Fishing Derby
When: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
Where: 624 Shipyard Road, Highgate Springs
Details: Friends of Northern Lake Champlain and Mill River Brewing are hosting a fishing derby to help benefit the lake and waterways. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is $25 per person and free for children under age 10. Tickets can be purchased the day of starting at 7 a.m or on Mill River Brewing’s website during ordering hours.
Public Skate
When: 2:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20
Where: Highgate Arena, Highgate
Details: Get friends or family together for an afternoon of skating. Cost is $2 for youth and $3 for adults. Helmets are highly recommended.
Looking Ahead:
Author Talks-Melissa Pasanen
When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Paint on Slate Social
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Town Meeting Take-Out Supper
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1
Where: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Albans
