55+ Pot Luck Lunch

When: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Where: J.I.M.M.Y Center, Georgia

Details: Bring a dish to share if you’d like as well as your friends and neighbors. Hosted by Georgia Plain Baptist Church. 

Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans

Details: This rescheduled concert will feature Troy Millette & the Fire Below and others. Proceeds will benefit Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. 

Beach Party at the Legion

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20

Where: American Legion Family Post 42, Enosburg Falls

Details: Wear beach and Hawaiian attire to this free party. Bring a snack to share potluck-style. 

Fairfax Winter Carnival

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: Fairfax Recreation Park

Details: Join for ice skating, snowshoeing and hot chocolate. Snowman building contest starts at noon, and there will be a bonfire along with kids games and crafts. Potluck trivia goes from 5-7 p.m. at the community center. 

Looking Ahead: 

Franklin County Legislative Breakfast #1

When: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23

Where: Richford Town Hall

Red Cross Blood Drive 

When: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: Richford Junior Senior High School, Richford

Women’s Self Defense Workshop

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans

Adult Craft Night

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield

The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana 

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27

Where: Online, Zoom

 

