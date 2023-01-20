55+ Pot Luck Lunch
When: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20
Where: J.I.M.M.Y Center, Georgia
Details: Bring a dish to share if you’d like as well as your friends and neighbors. Hosted by Georgia Plain Baptist Church.
Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20
Where: 14th Star Brewing Company, St. Albans
Details: This rescheduled concert will feature Troy Millette & the Fire Below and others. Proceeds will benefit Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.
Beach Party at the Legion
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20
Where: American Legion Family Post 42, Enosburg Falls
Details: Wear beach and Hawaiian attire to this free party. Bring a snack to share potluck-style.
Fairfax Winter Carnival
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
Where: Fairfax Recreation Park
Details: Join for ice skating, snowshoeing and hot chocolate. Snowman building contest starts at noon, and there will be a bonfire along with kids games and crafts. Potluck trivia goes from 5-7 p.m. at the community center.
Looking Ahead:
Franklin County Legislative Breakfast #1
When: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23
Where: Richford Town Hall
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26
Where: Richford Junior Senior High School, Richford
Women’s Self Defense Workshop
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26
Where: 59 Franklin Park West, St. Albans
Adult Craft Night
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, 164 Park Street, Fairfield
The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana
When: 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27
Where: Online, Zoom
