Georgia's Easter Egg Hunt

Breezy Acres Farm Pop-Up

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Details: Breezy Acres Farm is holding its first pop-up in the store. Contact them directly for pre-orders of Easter ham or roasts for pick up at the shop. 

Easter Bunny Breakfast

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Meet the Easter bunny at The Depot. Enjoy a buffet breakfast, games, prizes and take your own photos with the Easter bunny. Limited reserved tables available.

St. Albans Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: The hunt is typically over in about 10 minutes, so be sure to be on site early to avoid disappointment. Three different areas: one for 3 years and under, one for 4 and 5 year olds, one for ages 6-9 and new this year a zone for kids ages 10-12. Parents and older siblings are not allowed to help in the "hunting and gathering" of eggs. Questions? Contact the Rec Department at 802-524-1559.

Easter Pop-Up Shop

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16

Where: Creative heART Counseling, Swanton

Details: Explore the Easter Pop-Up Shop with food and decor items available from Stacey's Souper Kitchen and Creative heART Creations. All profits will be used for free children's art classes and take-home art kits.

Looking Ahead: 

Family Game Day

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 18 

Where: Enosburgh Public Library

 

Leader Evaporator Open House

When: 9 a.m. Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23

Where: 49 Jonergin Drive, Swanton

 

Turkey Dinner

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Franklin County Senior Center, St. Albans

Lamoille County Players Auditions

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23-Sunday, 24

Where: Hyde Park Opera House

 

 

