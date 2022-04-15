Breezy Acres Farm Pop-Up
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Details: Breezy Acres Farm is holding its first pop-up in the store. Contact them directly for pre-orders of Easter ham or roasts for pick up at the shop.
Easter Bunny Breakfast
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Meet the Easter bunny at The Depot. Enjoy a buffet breakfast, games, prizes and take your own photos with the Easter bunny. Limited reserved tables available.
St. Albans Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: The hunt is typically over in about 10 minutes, so be sure to be on site early to avoid disappointment. Three different areas: one for 3 years and under, one for 4 and 5 year olds, one for ages 6-9 and new this year a zone for kids ages 10-12. Parents and older siblings are not allowed to help in the "hunting and gathering" of eggs. Questions? Contact the Rec Department at 802-524-1559.
Easter Pop-Up Shop
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Where: Creative heART Counseling, Swanton
Details: Explore the Easter Pop-Up Shop with food and decor items available from Stacey's Souper Kitchen and Creative heART Creations. All profits will be used for free children's art classes and take-home art kits.
Looking Ahead:
Family Game Day
When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 18
Where: Enosburgh Public Library
Leader Evaporator Open House
When: 9 a.m. Friday, April 22-Saturday, April 23
Where: 49 Jonergin Drive, Swanton
Turkey Dinner
When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Franklin County Senior Center, St. Albans
Lamoille County Players Auditions
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23-Sunday, 24
Where: Hyde Park Opera House
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.