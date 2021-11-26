holiday gift present stock

This Weekend:

Relay for Life Holiday Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Details: There will be 30+ crafters and makers selling their wares on site and Mill River Brewing will be offering lunch options.

Tree Lighting and Fireworks

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27

Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans

Details: Enjoy the beginning of the holidays during Small Business Saturday at Taylor Park.

Bobby Cee

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27

Where: Twiggs-an American Gastropub, St. Albans

Details: Listen to Bobby Cee play some 60s, 70s and 80s songs to enjoy with some food and drinks.

Craft Fair-VFW

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28

Where: 353 Lake St, St. Albans

Details: Support local businesses and crafters at the VFW’s Craft Fair. Bring the kids along for face painting. 

Looking Ahead:

Missa Pandemica

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans

Sing We Now Noel

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Where: St. Mary’s Church, St. Albans

40th Christmas Concert

When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Where: St. Albans City Hall

Christmas Cookies, Crafts

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Where: Jeffersonville Church

 

 

