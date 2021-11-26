This Weekend:
Relay for Life Holiday Craft Show
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: There will be 30+ crafters and makers selling their wares on site and Mill River Brewing will be offering lunch options.
Tree Lighting and Fireworks
When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Taylor Park, St. Albans
Details: Enjoy the beginning of the holidays during Small Business Saturday at Taylor Park.
Bobby Cee
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
Where: Twiggs-an American Gastropub, St. Albans
Details: Listen to Bobby Cee play some 60s, 70s and 80s songs to enjoy with some food and drinks.
Craft Fair-VFW
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
Where: 353 Lake St, St. Albans
Details: Support local businesses and crafters at the VFW’s Craft Fair. Bring the kids along for face painting.
Looking Ahead:
Missa Pandemica
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
Where: First Congregational Church, St. Albans
Sing We Now Noel
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: St. Mary’s Church, St. Albans
40th Christmas Concert
When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Christmas Cookies, Crafts
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11
Where: Jeffersonville Church
