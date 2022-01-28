This Weekend:
Stand Up Comedy Open Mic Night
When: 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: For ages 21+, enjoy local comedians as they practice their craft for free. Hosted by local comedian E.J. Murphy.
Gamer Mini Con
When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: St. Albans City Hall
Details: The Eloquent Page and The Frozen Ogre are teaming up to host this in-person gaming event for all ages. Enjoy new and historic board games. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 10.
incaHOOTS
When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: American Legion Post, Alburgh
Details: Enjoy live music from incaHoots at Alburgh’s American Legion on N. Main Street.
Nighthawk
When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Those age 21 or older can jam NightHawk, a band that is set to perform exciting dance-rock. The cover charge is $5.
Looking Ahead:
CPR, AED, First Aid Certification
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3
Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’Ack Recreation Area
Bad Horsey
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Lovin’ Lattes and Sweets
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12
Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton
Comedian Christine Hurley
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.