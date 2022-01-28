Theater

This Weekend:

Stand Up Comedy Open Mic Night

When: 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: For ages 21+, enjoy local comedians as they practice their craft for free. Hosted by local comedian E.J. Murphy.

Gamer Mini Con

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: St. Albans City Hall 

Details: The Eloquent Page and The Frozen Ogre are teaming up to host this in-person gaming event for all ages. Enjoy new and historic board games. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 10.

incaHOOTS

When: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: American Legion Post, Alburgh

Details: Enjoy live music from incaHoots at Alburgh’s American Legion on N. Main Street. 

Nighthawk

When: 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Those age 21 or older can jam NightHawk, a band that is set to perform exciting dance-rock. The cover charge is $5. 

Looking Ahead:

CPR, AED, First Aid Certification

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3

Where: Greg Brown Lodge, Hard’Ack Recreation Area

Bad Horsey

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Lovin’ Lattes and Sweets

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Bees on Broadway, Swanton

Comedian Christine Hurley

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

 

 

 

 

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you