stage stock

Cadillac Jack/Prydein

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 18

Where: Enosburg Opera House, Enosburg Falls

Details: The opera house’s first event in two years will have doors open at 7 p.m. The night will start with music from Cadillac Jack and then Celtic band Prydein will play from 8-10 p.m. Admission is $18 and includes access to a cash bar and a Phoenix House food truck will be on site.

Indoor Variety Market

When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: 152 Main St., Richford

Details: Crafts, jewelry and more from local vendors will be for sale at All Saints Catholic Church in Richford. 

Model Railroad Show

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans

Details: The Vermont Rails Show is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Face masks are encouraged but not mandatory.

Book and Bake Sale

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 19

Where: United Church of Fairfax, Fairfax

Details: The sale is being held in the basement of the church and will feature donated books from the community. 

Looking Ahead:

Artisan Bread and Hummus Cooking Class

When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22

Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield

Red Cross Blood Drive

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23

Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans 

Fairy Tale STEM Camp

When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 25

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Barn Quilt Class

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 25

Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton

Run/Walk for Jim

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1

Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans

Tags

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

|

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you