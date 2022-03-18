Cadillac Jack/Prydein
When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 18
Where: Enosburg Opera House, Enosburg Falls
Details: The opera house’s first event in two years will have doors open at 7 p.m. The night will start with music from Cadillac Jack and then Celtic band Prydein will play from 8-10 p.m. Admission is $18 and includes access to a cash bar and a Phoenix House food truck will be on site.
Indoor Variety Market
When: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: 152 Main St., Richford
Details: Crafts, jewelry and more from local vendors will be for sale at All Saints Catholic Church in Richford.
Model Railroad Show
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, St. Albans
Details: The Vermont Rails Show is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Face masks are encouraged but not mandatory.
Book and Bake Sale
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 19
Where: United Church of Fairfax, Fairfax
Details: The sale is being held in the basement of the church and will feature donated books from the community.
Looking Ahead:
Artisan Bread and Hummus Cooking Class
When: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22
Where: Bent Northrop Memorial Library, Fairfield
Red Cross Blood Drive
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23
Where: St. Albans City Hall, St. Albans
Fairy Tale STEM Camp
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Barn Quilt Class
When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 25
Where: Swanton Public Library, Swanton
Run/Walk for Jim
When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1
Where: Collins Perley Sports and Fitness, St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.