This Weekend:
Casino Night Fundraiser
When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19
Where: The Depot, St. Albans
Details: Blackjack, craps, roulette and more will be available for those over age 21. All proceeds will benefit the Josh Pallotta Fund to help veterans. Tickets can be purchased online for $20.
Mid Season Party
When: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 21
Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub, Montgomery
Details: DJ Rob Minto will be playing and dinner will be available at this party.
Turkey Emergency Van Cram
When: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21
Where: 11 Church St, St. Albans
Details: Help NorthWest Food Bank provide turkeys for families in need by bringing a turkey or two to the parking lot of St. Paul’s Church.
Doe Weekend
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20-12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21
Where: Bronson’s Landing, St. Albans
Details: Gather the ladies for a night of food, drink and dancing. Eleven, a local band, will perform.
Looking Ahead:
Sing We Now Noel
When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: St. Mary’s Church, St. Albans
Wreaths Across America
When: Sunday, Dec. 18
Where: Holy Cross Cemetery, St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Greenwood Cemetery and Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Missa Pandemica-The Vermont Choral Union
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans (Dec. 4) and the Cathedral of St. Joseph (Dec. 5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.