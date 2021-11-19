Concert Stock

This Weekend:

Casino Night Fundraiser

When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19

Where: The Depot, St. Albans

Details: Blackjack, craps, roulette and more will be available for those over age 21. All proceeds will benefit the Josh Pallotta Fund to help veterans. Tickets can be purchased online for $20.

Mid Season Party

When: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 21

Where: Snow Shoe Lodge and Pub, Montgomery

Details: DJ Rob Minto will be playing and dinner will be available at this party.

Turkey Emergency Van Cram

When: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

Where: 11 Church St, St. Albans

Details: Help NorthWest Food Bank provide turkeys for families in need by bringing a turkey or two to the parking lot of St. Paul’s Church.

Doe Weekend

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20-12 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

Where: Bronson’s Landing, St. Albans

Details: Gather the ladies for a night of food, drink and dancing. Eleven, a local band, will perform. 

Looking Ahead: 

Sing We Now Noel

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Where: St. Mary’s Church, St. Albans

Wreaths Across America

When: Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Holy Cross Cemetery, St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Greenwood Cemetery and Mt. Calvary Cemetery

Missa Pandemica-The Vermont Choral Union

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Where: First Congregational Church of St. Albans (Dec. 4) and the Cathedral of St. Joseph (Dec. 5)

